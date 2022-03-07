Darcey Silva explains how she mentally prepared to face off with Jesse and Tom during the Tell All

Darcey Silva faced her exes Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks during part two of Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell All. Pic credit: TLC

During the second half of Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell All, Darcey Silva’s exes Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks joined her on stage, and she explained how she prepared to face them.

Darcey & Stacey viewers have already seen an explosive first half of the Tell All in which Darcey’s former fiance Georgi Rusev no-showed then proceeded to cuss out Darcey during a video call.

Tonight, viewers will see Darcey’s exes Jesse and Tom join the stage for the first time together alongside their ex. Darcey had to mentally prepare herself for the moment and says she wanted to feel “beautiful and strong” during the segment.

Darcey Silva wanted to feel ‘beautiful and strong’ facing Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks during Tell All

“I kind of expected it. There was another show we filmed in L.A. with Jesse. So kind of knew what to expect,” Darcey told Life & Style. “I just wanted to feel, you know, beautiful and strong. I had my family there, so I was kinda ready for everything.”

When it comes to her ex Jesse, Darcey said, “I also wasn’t gonna listen to his noise. I know how his style is, and his style is to kinda control the situation and irk everybody.”

“So, I was really kind just tuning him out. You gotta just kind tune him out. He’s not really fun to be around,” Darcey said of her former Dutch love interest. “So, you just have to be like, ‘OK, keep talking, say whatever you gotta say so we can get on with the show.'”

Darcey’s failed relationships with Jesse, Tom, and Georgi

Darcey and Jesse’s rocky relationship played out during Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Darcey traveled to the Netherlands to meet Jesse, but they soon realized they weren’t compatible, and their dramatic breakup aired during Season 2.

By Season 3, Darcey had moved on with British native Tom Brooks, a man she had formed a friendship with online before meeting Jesse. Darcey and Tom’s relationship soon fizzled out, too, and their breakup played out during Season 4 of Before the 90 Days.

During Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey’s spinoff with her twin sister Stacey Silva, the 47-year-old Connecticut native, introduced viewers to Georgi Rusev, her now-former fiance.

Darcey and the Bulgarian native got engaged, broke up, and got engaged a second time, only for things to ultimately come to an end. Darcey officially announced her split from Georgi following part one of the Tell All.

“Well, um, I have some new breaking news,” Darcey said of her failed engagement to Georgi. “We are no longer together.”

Tune in tonight for part two of the Tell All, which promises plenty more drama, including a face-off between Stacey’s husband Florian Sukaj and Darcey’s ex Jesse Meester.

Part two of Darcey & Stacey: The Twins Tell All airs Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.