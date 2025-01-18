Darcey Silva ‘enhances beauty’ with ‘frightening’ permanent eye procedure

Darcey Silva is at it again.

The TLC star has added yet another procedure to her already long list of cosmetic work.

The 50-year-old’s latest in-office procedure involved getting permanent makeup tattooed on her eyes.

Darcey referred to the treatment as “Darcey foxy eyes,” an ombre technique featuring black ink fashioned to look like winged eyeliner and eyeshadow.

She shared several videos of herself undergoing the procedure in her Instagram Story on Friday night, which was uploaded on @90dayfiance_alexa’s Instagram feed.

In the recordings, Darcey’s permanent makeup artist, Maria of Faceline PMU in Hallandale Beach, Florida, prepped the reality TV star by outlining the design on her eyes with a pencil.

Darcey gets her eyelids inked

After Darcey was numbed on her eyelid area, Maria used her tattoo machine to inject black ink into Darcey’s eyelids, mimicking the look of makeup.

Darcey recorded herself when the procedure was finished, noting that she looked “so glam” afterward.

Maria also shared some footage of Darcey’s procedure in her own Instagram Story, prefacing the video with a recording from her car.

Darcey’s PMU artist calls the TLC star ‘iconic’ and ‘inspiring’

“Hi, everybody. I wanted to share with you that today, I had the honor of working with Darcey Silva, who is the star of the Darcey & Stacey TV show,” Maria told her followers.

“She trusted me with her permanent makeup, and it was such a pleasure to enhance her beauty,” she continued. “I feel so grateful to work with such an iconic and inspiring woman like you.”

Darcey was clearly thrilled with the results. As Maria handed her a mirror at the end of the video, Darcey gushed over her reflection.

“Wow, it’s so beautiful. I love it,” Darcey began. “It makes it so, like, the foxy eye.”

Critics were less than impressed with Darcey’s results

In the comments section of @90dayfiance_alexa’s post, Darcey’s critics were out in full force.

The general opinion among the commenters was that Darcey’s latest procedure didn’t enhance her appearance at all.

“Idk this is actually frightening to me,” expressed one Instagram user.

A second wrote, “Nope.”

Darcey’s critics were not impressed with her latest procedure. Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

@seaturtlecarrie wrote that Darcey’s procedure is going to look “so bad” when it begins to fade.

“Is this an 👵 thing?” asked another naysayer.

A fifth observer felt as though Darcey’s results made her look like she was using a “bad Snapchat filter.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva have a penchant for elective surgeries and procedures

Clearly, this isn’t Darcey’s first cosmetic procedure, and it likely won’t be her last.

She and her twin, Stacey Silva, have gone to great lengths to alter their appearance, undergoing a plethora of surgeries and outpatient procedures to “snatch” themselves.

Despite the backlash they’ve both received online, Darcey has been targeted more than her sister for going under the knife (and the needle).

Most of the work the Silva sisters have had done has been identical, leading us to wonder whether Stacey will be sharing her own matching results in the near future.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.