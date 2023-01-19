Darcey Silva is gearing up for the Season 4 premiere of her 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, and the TLC star is sporting a new hair color to celebrate.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey is just around the corner, as it premieres next week, and Darcey is ready to entertain.

In the meantime, in addition to promoting her and her twin sister Stacey Silva’s show, Darcey has been promoting their brand, House of Eleven, as well.

Such was the case in a recent Instagram share, where Darcey advertised both her show and her brand.

Sporting a new sophisticated look, Darcey snapped a selfie, showing off her new platinum blonde hair color, a bit of a contrast from her usual golden blonde tone.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Darcey looked radiant with her new shade of blonde, highlighting the results of her cosmetic work. Her brows were perfectly arched and filled, her lashes looked natural yet polished, and her skin was gorgeous, accentuated by her pink makeup palette.

Darcey Silva debuts platinum blonde hair ahead of Season 4 premiere of Darcey & Stacey

The 47-year-old reality TV star placed one arm behind her head while she snapped the selfie with her other hand. Darcey wore a long-sleeved, black zip-up top with a mock turtleneck, which perfectly complemented the cool tone of her hair.

“House of Eleven babe! ❤️⭐️ See you January 23rd for the new season premiere of Darcey & Stacey on TLC 7/8c Love you all! ❤️” she captioned the share.

Further plugging her brand and showing off her style, Darcey shared some more snaps to her Instagram Stories. One of the pics was the same one from her Instagram Feed. This time, she captioned it with the Instagram handle @houseofeleven and wrote, “House of Eleven beauty! ❤” along with a gif reading, “Shop Now,” and a link to the brand’s website.

Darcey went casual in the other selfie, going makeup-free and donning her brand’s Blackout HOF11 Embroidered Flat Top Cap and a low-cut black tank top. She accessorized with a wrist full of bangle bracelets and a nameplate necklace as she posed in front of a House of Eleven sign.

Again, she tagged House of Eleven in the pic, included a link to the site, and captioned it, “House of eleven girl! ❤”

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva’s brand House of Eleven holds special meaning

Darcey and Stacey co-own House of Eleven, which was named in honor of their late brother, Michael Silva. Darcey explained the meaning behind the name House of Eleven during an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Michael passed away at 24 from a rare form of cancer known as Ewing sarcoma, which affects the bones and surrounding soft tissues.

The number 11 is significant because Michael’s birthday was May 11, 1971, and also because he happened to pass away on July 11, 1998.

House of Eleven doesn’t just sell clothing – the brand also features jewelry, accessories, fragrances, beauty products, swimwear, and even home goods.

Darcey isn’t just a smart businesswoman, either; she’s also Reality Royalty. As Monsters and Critics reported, Darcey and Stacey were awarded the title of Reality Royalty during the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards.

The Silva twins beat out such reality TV stars as Colt Johnson, also from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, 90 Day Fiance alum Chantel Everett of The Family Chantel, Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Melody Holt of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Ray J of Love & Hip Hop, Pedro Jimena of The Family Chantel, Dr. Sandra Lee of Dr. Pimple Popper, and Natalie Nunn of Baddies ATL.

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.