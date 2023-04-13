Darcey Silva congratulates her ‘supermodel’ daughter Aspen on latest accomplishment

TLC star Darcey Silva can’t stop bragging about her daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok, and with good reason.

Aniko and Aspen are both beautiful, well-poised, intelligent young ladies.

Darcey & Stacey viewers got to see more of Darcey’s daughters during Season 4. Darcey sent Aniko off to college last season, and she and her sister both acted as bridesmaids in their aunt Stacey Silva’s wedding to Florian Sukaj.

Now, Darcey is praising her youngest daughter, Aspen, for a recent accomplishment.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Darcey first shared a screenshot of Aspen’s Instagram page.

Darcey tagged Aspen’s IG handle and captioned the pic, “My beautiful supermodel Aspen!!! Is verified!!! Congratulations! Love you!”

As it turns out, Aspen’s Instagram account has been verified.

Darcey congratulates her daughter, Aspen, on getting verified on Instagram. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

The beautiful blonde earned herself the coveted blue checkmark next to her IG handle, signifying that her page is notable and authentic.

Per Instagram, for an account to become verified, it must meet certain criteria. It doesn’t necessarily matter how many followers the account has. Still, it does have to represent a real person or business, be public with a bio, a profile pic, and at least one post, and “represent a well-known, highly searched-for person, brand or entity.”

With her popularity from her mom Darcey’s hit TLC show, Darcey & Stacey, as well as her appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Aspen has become more well-known among TLC viewers.

In another IG Story slide, Darcey shared a recent post by Aspen as the stunning teen posed in a green dress among a backdrop of palm trees.

“My gorgeous supermodel! I love you Aspen!” Darcey captioned the image.

Darcey shouts out her youngest daughter in her IG Story. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Aspen is popular on social media just like her famous mom

Aspen — whose father is Darcey’s ex-husband, Frank Bollok — currently has 82,500 followers on IG, and her bio reads, “☆ 𝙰𝚂𝙿𝙴𝙽 ☆ Personal blog sc:aspenbollok123 @tlc’s Darcey and Stacey.”

In addition, Aspen includes the link to her and her sister Aniko’s joint Cameo page in her bio. In their Cameo bio, the girls tout, “Hey, we’re Aniko and Aspen Bollok! You may know us as Darcey Silvas daughters from TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Or, from our Instas: @aniko.bollok and @aspen.bollok! Book a cameo with us!”

Aspen is also on TikTok, where she has 16,100 followers. The teen often records videos of the latest dance and voiceover trends and her sister Aniko has been known to join her on the social media platform as well. You can check out Aspen’s TikTok at @aspen.bollok.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.