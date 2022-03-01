Darcey Silva confirms she and fiance Georgi Rusev have split, called off engagement a second time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have called it quits again. Pic credit: TLC

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have gone their separate ways yet again.

It looks like Darcey and Stacey won’t be planning their twin wedding after all. Following part one of the Season 3 Darcey & Stacey Tell All, Darcey confirmed her split from Georgi and said they’ve broken off their engagement for a second time.

Darcey Silva on Georgi Rusev: ‘We are no longer together’

Darcey shared her news following the Tell All. “Well, um, I have some new breaking news,” the House of Eleven founder said. “We are no longer together.”

Darcey & Stacey viewers likely aren’t shocked by the split, given Darcey and Georgi’s history. During Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, Georgi proposed a second time and although Darcey said yes, it took her a minute to think about it first, leading viewers to think she wasn’t wholeheartedly into the idea of another engagement.

“We are no longer together and it was a decision that I made personally for myself, for my daughters,” Darcey explained. “And I took a stand because I felt like the relationship wasn’t moving in the right direction from that point of being engaged – which happened in the summer, mind you – the tell-all was in wintertime.”

“So there had been some time, and communication still wasn’t going well, there was a lot of things that just weren’t where they should have been. And I take accountability where I do, but I just felt like for me, I needed to walk away. And once it left my mind, my body followed. And I hit my limit with him,” Darcey said during her interview.

90 Day Fiancé: Darcey CALLS OFF Second Engagement to Georgi

Watch this video on YouTube

Darcey won’t reconcile with Georgi a third time, plans to marry again

As far as the door still being open to Georgi for a possible reconciliation, Darcey thinks she’s done this time.

“If I continue to do that, it’s just going to keep happening, I feel,” Darcey shared. “And I want to keep my heart open for the right person. I’ll just get back up.”

“I just feel like I deserve much better. He was a great guy, [but] I just want to move on and heal, and I wish him the same,” the 47-year-old Connecticut native added.

As for Darcey’s future, she says she will get married again some day; it’s just a matter of finding the one.

“A wedding is definitely in my future,” Darcey said. “I feel really excited for the future, I’m excited for where I’m at in life right now. People have their moments, people have to grow and learn.”

“And I think, I’m here to really just stay open and stay authentic and real to who I am as a person, and a wife to eventually the right person,” said Darcey. “So, I feel that you guys will see in the future, how that kind of plays out. But I’m excited. I’m excited for the next steps ahead.”

Part two of the Darcey & Silva Tell All airs on Monday, March 7 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.