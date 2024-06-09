Darcey Silva begged not to let her daughter have plastic surgery: ‘Please don’t mess her up’

Darcey Silva says her daughter, Aspen, is her “mini-me,” but Darcey’s critics hope she doesn’t turn out like her mother.

Darcey paid homage to her youngest daughter in a recent social media post, doting on the 19-year-old.

On Instagram, the TLC star shared a video montage of the blonde beauty posing in several different photos.

Darcey set the Reel to the song High School by Nicki Minaj and in the accompanying caption she wrote, “Aspen I love you!”

“You’re my angel and my mini me! I Love you! Keep inspiring! My star! ❤️⭐️,” she added.

Thousands of Darcey’s 1.6 million Instagram followers liked the post, and hundreds more flocked to the comments section.

Some of Darcey’s followers commented that Aspen is her spitting image, pointing out how much the teenager resembles her mom before she underwent cosmetic surgery.

However, critics chastised the reality TV star, begging her daughter not to follow in her footsteps when it comes to cosmetic alterations.

Critics implore Darcey Silva not to ‘mess up’ her daughter’s appearance

“She’s beautiful. Please don’t mess her up too,” one of Darcey’s followers pleaded.

Another warned Darcey to “stay away from this child so she doesn’t end up like you.”

“She’s way too beautiful to mess her body up,” their comment continued.

Another Instagram user wrote that Aspen is a “natural looking young lady” and begged the teen to “PLEASE stop there.”

“Take [a] look at your mom and aunt and decide if you want to stay naturally beautiful and age naturally or ruin yourself like they have,” they added.

Others urged Darcey not to allow her insecurities to “resonate through” her daughters, Aspen and Aniko.

“Let’s hope and pray she doesn’t follow in her mothers footsteps,” added @s37hhh.

Darcey has completely transformed her appearance with surgery and other procedures

As Darcey’s fans and critics are aware, the TLC personality doesn’t shy away from going under the knife or visiting her favorite med spa for injectables to enhance her appearance.

We’ve lost count of the surgeries and procedures Darcey has undergone by this point, including face lifts, breast augmentations, filler and Botox injections, laser treatments, and much more.

Darcey’s daughter, Aniko, has already started down the road to altering her appearance

As far as Darcey’s daughters are concerned, we know that her eldest daughter, Aniko, has already begun to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aniko joined her mom, Darcey, and her aunt, Stacey Silva, to get lip filler last summer.

After the news broke that Aniko underwent injections to plump her pout, critics begged her not to “copy” her mom.

It’s unclear whether Aniko has continued to alter her appearance with cosmetic interventions or whether Aspen has joined her mom and sister in doing the same.

But it’s safe to say that 90 Day Fiance viewers would agree that neither of Darcey’s daughters needs any cosmetic enhancements because they’re beautiful just the way they are.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.