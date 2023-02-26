Darcey Silva announces collaboration with high-end jewelry designer

“Collaboration is the new currency!” according to TLC star Darcey Silva.

The reality TV star recently announced a collaboration with a luxury jewelry designer.

Taking to her Instagram Story over the weekend, Darcey shared a video of herself modeling an assortment of beautiful jewelry pieces.

Only Darcey’s left hand was visible in the video, showing off the bling she was sporting on her fingers and wrist.

Darcey was dripping in diamonds, wearing multiple diamond rings, along with a gorgeous blue tanzanite ring with a radiant cut.

A slew of diamond necklaces and bracelets sat on the table above her hands, including Darcey’s signature diamond cross chain.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva shares her jewelry collaboration collection

Darcey positioned her wrist to show off her diamond-encrusted Rolex wristwatch and nameplate bracelet with diamond hearts.

Across the video, the text read, “As Seen On: Darcey & Stacey,” along with the TLC logo.

Darcey added a caption at the top of the video, which read, “Diamonds are a girls best friend! Here’s my Darcey collection from Only the best in the world! More to Come! ⭐💎”

At the bottom of the video, Darcey wrote, “Collaboration is the new currency! Love you guys!” and tagged Effy Jewelry and Parla Fine Jewellery.

Darcey’s sister Stacey Silva wore Effy Jewelry for her vow renewal ceremony

Darcey’s twin sister, Stacey Silva, has worked with Effy Jewelry in the past. For her and her husband Florian Sukaj’s wedding vow renewal ceremony, Stacey commemorated the special occasion with a 15-carat tanzanite-and-diamond Effy Hematian ring.

“We choose a rare new ring for our vow renewal because it is a beautiful tanzanite rare ring to symbolize our love,” Stacey told PEOPLE of her bling in November 2022. “It’s beautiful, and we picked it out together. It’s a one-of-a-kind piece. I believe there was only a few made in the world — it’s stunning.”

Stacey added that she and her twin sister have an affinity for all things sparkly: “Darcey and I, we love our jewelry. We love our rings, we love our bling…”

The Silva twins’ House of Eleven collaboration

Darcey’s collaboration comes on the heels of her and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, teaming up with Impossible Kicks.

Darcey & Stacey viewers will remember the twins meeting up with the brand’s owner, Johnny Mac, while in Miami. The Silva sisters wanted to curate a “sporty couture” collection to add to their House of Eleven brand.

Although their meeting didn’t go as planned, and Johnny sent them back to the drawing board in L.A. last year, Darcey and Stacey found success when they teamed with the brand.

Their HOF11 x Impossible Kicks sneaker collection dropped in September 2022, and the Silva twins celebrated with a launch party at the Dolphin Mall in Miami, Florida.

With her House of Eleven brand’s success and some noteworthy partnerships under her belt, Darcey’s jewelry collaboration looks like something for jewelry lovers like her to keep an eye on.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.