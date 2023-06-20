Darcey Silva accused of using a body double as she shows off ultra-thin physique

Too good to be true? That’s what some skeptics think about TLC star Darcey Silva‘s latest photo.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey Silva, are living it up in Dubai.

While she’s overseas, Darcey is living the high life, hitting up salons, getting in some retail therapy, and enjoying some fine dining as she enjoys her stay at the luxurious Raffles Hotel.

Amid all of the hustle and bustle, Darcey took some time to share a stylish photo of herself striking a pose from inside a posh high-rise building, clad in a busty, curve-hugging gown.

Darcey looked snatched in her black ensemble, which featured a plunging neckline that extended to her waistline. The mermaid fit of the dress hugged Darcey’s every curve and accentuated her slimmer new figure, courtesy of an endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG).

Darcey glammed it up for the shot, sporting her hair in a high ponytail with side-swept bangs and accessorizing with some silver necklaces, matching bracelets and rings, and a gold-tipped manicure.

“Dubai Bling baby! ⭐️” read Darcey’s caption.

Despite receiving more than 21,000 likes for her photo, Darcey also received a hefty amount of criticism, mainly from followers who felt her picture was misleading and heavily edited.

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey Silva is lying about her appearance

“[Whose] body did you edit in because that’s not yours,” read one such comment.

Another Instagram user wasn’t convinced that Darcey was in the photo and accused her of Photoshopping the image.

“You wished you look like that…” wrote another disparager.

Darcey’s critics weren’t convinced it was actually her in the photo. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

More comments from disbelievers accumulated, with one critic asking Darcey whose face she used in the pic, implying that it looked nothing like the TLC star’s actual appearance.

“Take the surgery, lighting, filters, make up, surgery, fog, camera work, editing and some surgery and look, it’s barely recognizable,” wrote another detractor. “#DarceySilva I think.”

Darcey isn’t shy about having surgery and cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance

Darcey has been open about the plethora of surgeries and procedures she’s had done to alter her appearance. She and her twin Stacey have had identical work done to themselves, including Barbie touch-up surgeries, which entailed revision rhinoplasty, fox eyes, cheek lifts, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts.

The 48-year-old reality TV star has also been open about getting regular Botox injections and thread lifts. She recently shared some footage of herself undergoing an anti-aging procedure, a Forma facial, and recorded herself getting her eyebrows laminated and tinted along with new lush eyelash extensions.

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey viewers know that no matter the occasion, Darcey always strives to look as snatched as possible, and she doesn’t let her critics stand in the way of looking and feeling her best.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.