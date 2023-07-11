Darcey Silva accused of editing photo of her daughter to ‘turn her into herself’

TLC star Darcey Silva loves a good filter on her social media pics, but her critics think she’s taken it a little too far.

Love her or hate her, Darcey is a devoted mom who loves to gush over her daughters, Aniko and Aspen, on TV and online.

Such was the case in a recent Instagram post shared by Darcey, depicting her firstborn, Aniko Bollok, posing on the red carpet for an event.

Darcey uploaded a photo of Aniko looking gorgeous in full glam as she struck a pose during Miami Swim Week.

Aniko looked lovely in a crop top and matching pencil skirt, donning VIP wristbands for the event. Aniko’s hair was styled in voluminous waves, and her makeup was impeccable, highlighting the teenager’s natural beauty.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption of the photo, Darcey wrote, “My Miami babe! I love you Aniko! ❤️⭐️,” adding the hashtags #darceyandstacey, #anikoandaspen, #miami, and #miamiswimweek.

In 18 hours, Darcey’s post received nearly 5,000 likes. Hundreds of Darcey’s 1.4 million Instagram followers gushed over Aniko’s gorgeous photo, but there were quite a few who couldn’t help but notice that the brunette beauty looked a little different than usual. So different, in fact, that they accused Darcey of Facetuning Aniko’s image.

Darcey & Stacey viewers think Darcey Silva heavily edited her daughter Aniko’s image

“Now they’re Face tuning too?!” asked one of Darcey’s Instagram followers in the comments.

In response, another Instagram user wrote, “You do see it was Darcey that posted this right? She could have filtered the picture.”

Darcey’s critics believe she altered Aniko’s photo. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“It was only a matter of time before she turned her into herself unfortunately,” penned another critic.

The comments continued to pile up, accusing Darcey of altering Aniko’s picture.

Another naysayer felt that Darcey edited the photo and even headed over to Aniko’s Instagram page to do a comparison.

“If you look at anikos page, her face doesn’t look edited af like this in any of her photos lol,” they added.

More of Darcey’s Instagram critics showed up in the comments. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Another Instagram user agreed, noting that Aniko’s photos on her own Instagram page look “pretty normal.”

“Knowing Darcey filters everything it wouldn’t be surprise me that she filtered it,” they continued.

Darcey doesn’t shy away from using filters on her own photos

Darcey has been called out on numerous occasions for heavily editing her pics on social media. 90 Day Fiance viewers have begged Darcey to stop but to no avail.

Many of Darcey’s followers believe that her multitude of plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures to alter her appearance should be sufficient, but that doesn’t stop the TLC star, even if it results in a filter faux pas and causes her lips to glitch, as seen in the Instagram post above.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.