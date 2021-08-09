Darcey and Stacey Spoilers: Things are tense between Georgi and Darcey after their recent fight

Things are tense between Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev. Pic credit: TLC

Things turned into a real mess on the last episode of Darcey and Stacey during what was meant to be a nice dinner. Darcey, Stacey, and her husband Florian met up with Georgi’s friends while in Virginia to try and learn more about his past, but that didn’t go too well.

Things quickly turned sour between the couple after Darcey and Florian started to question Georgi’s friends and shared their hesitations about his intentions with Darcey.

Georgi Rusev doesn’t know what he did wrong

Things blew up very quickly during the night out and eventually, Darcey and Georgi had their own confrontation, which ended with the TLC star storming out of the dinner.

And in a clip for the upcoming episode, things are still tense between the newly engaged couple following their fight, but Georgi is confused about exactly what he did wrong.

“I wanted to have, like, [a] peaceful, enjoyable night with my friends to introduce to my fiance. It’s supposed to be [a] very positive funny night and I’m kinda disappointed from all this,” confessed Georgi during his confessional.

Georgi also made it known that he doesn’t know what he did or said to spark the confrontation at dinner but assumed he would be blamed for what had happened.

He continued, “I don’t know what I should do better to [not] get to this point. Did I do something wrong, did I say something wrong? I don’t know, but then again I know [it’s] gonna be my fault no matter what.”

Things are tense between Georgi and Darcey

In the sneak peek for tonight’s episode things pick up with Georgi and Darcey after their blowout fight and things are very tense between the couple.

“Why, why you walk away?” queried Georgi.

“I just didn’t feel right being there in that moment,” responded Darcey. “I just didn’t feel really loved by you and respected and I just felt like I needed to just own my own self-worth and left with Stacey and wanted to go home. I just don’t wanna talk about it right now, I’m tired, please.”

“What I do to make you feel no love and respect?” asked Georgi, but Darcey was simply in no mood to rehash things.

“I just honestly feel like I wanna go to sleep right now, I’m very drained and I can’t even think anymore. Can I just please go to bed?” she said.

“Go to bed, nobody stopping you, go to bed,” responded Georgi in the tense clip, which will play out tonight. Until then, you can check out the sneak peek below.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.