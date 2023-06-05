Darcey and Stacey Silva undergo their latest anti-aging treatment

The Silva twins are back at it in their pursuit to look snatched and youthful.

TLC stars and twin sisters Darcey and Stacey Silva recently visited a Miami skin spa to have their latest round of cosmetic treatments performed.

This time, the ladies paid a visit to Skin Spa Miami to undergo a non-invasive radiofrequency treatment called Forma, which promises to rejuvenate youthfulness and has been called a “nonsurgical facelift.”

Darcey and Stacey shared footage on their Instagram Stories over the weekend as they underwent their facials.

Stacey recorded herself from her procedure room, makeup-free and covered in a towel, as she told her followers, “Hey, guys! I’m getting ready for my Forma treatment here at Skin Spa New York, the Miami location. I’m so excited for my first treatment, so stay tuned.”

Stacey’s technician explained that the procedure typically requires four to six treatments performed one week apart, and then patients can follow up with maintenance sessions.

Darcey and Stacey Silva undergo Forma treatments

The 48-year-old reality TV star told her followers she could already feel her face lifting and tightening as her technician rubbed a wand all over her face.

Darcey filmed herself as she arrived at the spa, wearing aviator sunglasses, a crisp white button-down shirt, and her hair in a bun. She told her fans that her treatment would help her feel “tight and snatched to the gods,” which is always the Silva sisters’ goal.

Darcey’s technician targeted her cheekbone area, her jawline, her jowls, and her neck.

“This is such an amazing, non-invasive treatment,” Darcey boasted from her procedure bed. “And it feels so relaxing.”

Darcey, like her sister, shared a video of herself after the Forma session, noting how excited she is for the results and telling her fans that her skin felt “tight, refreshed, new, young, and youthful” as she smiled, clearly pleased with her results.

What is a Forma facial?

Forma “nonsurgical facelifts” have become all the rage, with A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Elsa Hosk, and Delilah Belle Hamlin having the procedures performed on their famous faces.

Forma “uses heat and radiofrequency to increase collagen production,” which, in turn, tightens, lifts, and contours the skin. A heated wand is rubbed on the face during the painless procedure, and there are no risks involved, making it a safe option for anti-aging and preventative skincare measures.

The Darcey & Stacey stars are rocking slimmer physiques after ESG surgeries

In addition to improving their facial appearance, the Silva sisters have also transformed their bodies after having “suture sculpts,” or endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs).

ESG procedures are minimally invasive and reduce the size of the stomach using a flexible tube. Applying lifestyle changes along with surgery is proven to help patients lose weight and keep it off.

Darcey and Stacey showed off their weight loss in a recent photoshoot, which they posted to their Instagram page.

The Darcey & Stacey stars posed for Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha, clad in matching curve-hugging Ema Savahl couture gowns that accentuated their trim waistlines.

They captioned their video, “So blessed 👯‍♀️.”

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.