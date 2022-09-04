Darcey and Stacey Silva twinning in skintight bodysuits at a recent launch party

Darcey Silva matches with sister Stacey Silva at a recent event. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva had a busy weekend as they kicked off a launch party for their clothing line House of Eleven and sneaker brand Impossible Kicks.

The Darcey & Stacey stars wore similar skintight outfits in different colors as they celebrated the exciting collaboration with their brand which has now gone through a massive revamping.

When we were first introduced to Darcey on 90 Day Fiance years ago, she talked about her brand quite a bit, but after a while, it seems the twins put their clothing line on the back burner.

Recently, however, the TLC stars have been focusing intently on the line, pushing out lots of new designs, which they’ve been promoting on social media.

Now, after all their hard work, the Silva twins have had a big celebration with Impossible Kicks to show off the stylish sneaker line and to display the newest pieces from their own line as well.

The twins have been promoting the launch on social media and inviting people to come out and see what they have in store and based on the photos it went off without a hitch.

Darcey and Stacey wear matching bodysuits for a brand launch

The Darcey & Stacey stars donned their favorite style– skintight bodysuits– for the launch which took place in Miami over the weekend.

A photo posted on Darcey’s Instagram Story showed her clad in a plunging black bodysuit with leather details. She also added a large black belt that had her and Stacey’s initials, D&S on the front.

The TLC star paired the outfit with bejeweled silver boots, a diamond necklace, and large diamond hoops.

She also added a branded House of Eleven headband to complete the ensemble as she posed for a photo with her sister and two guests who came out to support the launch.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Stacey Silva wears a plunging pink catsuit

Stacey Silva was very on point with her twin when she got dressed for the launch as she donned a similar outfit.

While Darcey opted for all black, Stacey added some color to her ensemble in neon pink as she showed off her curves in the plunging catsuit.

The skintight outfit featured a plunging neckline and she wore the same diamond necklace and large hoop earrings as Darcey.

However, Stacey styled her outfit a bit differently by tying a sweater around her waist. She also added black platform wedges and a branded hat to complete the ensemble.

The Silva twins shared similar smiles as they posed for the photo.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.