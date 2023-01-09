Darcey and Stacey Silva were twining in all-black. Pic credit: @darceysilva/@staceysilvatv/Instagram

Darcey and her sister Stacey Silva sported matching outfits and matching poses during a recent visit to the salon to get their blonde hair slayed.

Proving that they’re still very much identical, the Darcey & Stacey stars struck a few stylish poses as evidence.

They both wore all-black ensembles, opting for a popular style that we’ve seen from them before — skintight bodysuits with long sleeves. The bodysuits also featured plunging necklines.

The twins had their long blonde hair worn loose in the photo, though each styled a little differently. Stacey wore her hair sleek and straight while Darcey added lots of curls to her flowing locks.

The pair appeared to be makeup free in the photo but sported oversized sunglasses to only give a view of their large lips.

The photo, which was posted by their hair stylist, showed the two women lounging on either side of a bright yellow couch facing each other with their feet slightly arched. Darcey and Stacey both had a finger touching their chins as they mirrored each other and stared intently at the camera.

Pic credit: @michellenavahair/Instagram

We also spotted two expensive Hermes Birkin bags on the coffee table, belonging to Darcey and Stacey. The coveted luxury handbag retails for between $8500 to $300,000 depending on the style, size, and color.

Darcey opted for a black crocodile bag and Stacey had a similar style in white.

Darcey and Stacey Silva get their blonde hair slayed

The Darcey & Stacey stars snapped the photos twinning in their skintight bodysuits after getting their hair slayed at the Michelle Nava hair salon in California.

The twins seemingly shell out big bucks on occasion for the blonde specialist to keep their locks in tip-top shape.

The photos of the twins were posted on the @michellenevahair Instagram Story and they also shared another photo of the twins on their main page with the caption, “Hair for my Favorite Twins!!✨”

Darcey Silva promotes CG Smile after skin treatment

The Darcey & Stacey stars are always onboard for some type of cosmetic upkeep, and last year Darcey tried a new skin treatment, Morpheus 8.

After her second visit to CG Smile for another session, Darcey raved about it in an Instagram video as she showed off the results in the makeup-free post.

“It’s the best skin treatment out there. It’s non-invasive, it retexturizes your skin, it builds that collagen, it just gives you that glow,” said Darcey in a promo clip that was posted on her page and on the company’s Instagram page.

The caption on CG Smile’s Instagram page read, “@darceysilva looking amazing in her 2nd Morpheus8 Session!!!! ⭐️ Her skin looks renewed and tightened, stay tuned for more results! And call us now or send us a DM for more information about our procedures and specials!!!”

Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey premieres January 23, 2023, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.