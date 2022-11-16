Darcey and Stacey Silva to make special appearance at American Reality Television Awards — Here’s how to watch

Darcey Silva will make an appearance at the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey Silva have big plans for Thursday night as the twins are set to make a special appearance at the 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS).

It could very well turn into a celebratory night for the Darcey & Stacey stars who are also nominated for a big award at the event.

They are hoping to take top honors in the coveted category of Reality Royalty and have been heavily campaigning on social media.

This particular award is presented to the most notable reality TV star/stars each year and it’s clear that the sisters do not want to leave the show empty-handed.

Both Darcey and Stacey have shared their nomination poster on social media a few times while thanking viewers for their love and support.

However, with only hours left before the show kicks off, voting has officially closed so the sisters will have to wait and see if their efforts paid off.

90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva will be at the ARTAS

The Darcey & Stacey stars will be front and center at the awards after being nominated for Reality Royalty.

Darcey shared the post on her Instagram Story and noted that they will make a special appearance at the event clad in their glamorous outfits, no doubt.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

If the duo wins the top honor it will make the second time overall and second consecutive year that a TLC star will take home the award. Last year, Dr. Sandra Lee, popularly known as Dr. Pimple Popper, won the coveted statue.

Meanwhile, the twins have a bit of competition as their fellow TLC castmates Chantel Everett and her estranged husband Pedro Jimeno from The Family Chantel are also both eyeing the coveted title of Reality Royalty.

The former couple had a dramatic season as their messy divorce played out on the show with most people siding with Chantel. So, it will be interesting to see which nominee will reign supreme.

Here’s how to watch the ARTAS

The 9th Annual American Reality Television Awards will air on November 17 at 8/7c, so tune in to see who will win the Reality Royalty title.

The event will be hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox and streamed digitally.

Monsters and Critics will be streaming the event for free, and you can also watch the telecast on OUTtv and in VR on Reel Mood.

The ARTAS first aired in 2013 and the show recognizes the different talents in the world of unscripted television, both in front of and behind the camera.

To find out more visit TheARTAs.com or text the word ARTAs to 40691 for updates.