Darcey and Stacey Silva recently set sail for an island cruise, and one of the twins even took a turn at the helm of the ship.

The Darcey & Stacey stars stopped by the bridge and snapped photos with the captain while clad in their gorgeous crop top outfits.

Darcey opted for a black crop top, and her small waist looked snatched in the photo after getting another cosmetic procedure done in late 2022. She paired the top with cutoff Daisy Dukes, a black Gucci handbag, and sparkly sandals.

The mom of two had her long blonde hair styled in a high ponytail, and her dark sunglasses rested on her head.

Meanwhile, Stacey mirrored her sister by wearing a belly-baring top as well, but she opted for white instead of black. She added loosely fitted jeans and sparkly silver sandals and she wore her hair loose and flowing down her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stacey had a sweater tied over her shoulder, and she held tight to her white Hermes Birkin bag.

In the photo that was posted on Darcey’s Instagram Story, the twins smiled big as they stood on both sides of the captain for the photo.

Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva set sail for an island cruise

The Darcey & Stacey stars set sail over the weekend with Margaritaville at Sea to enjoy a three-day, two-night cruise sailing from Palm Beach to Grand Bahama Island.

The twins were seen having fun on their getaway as they spent time with the captain, although they did a lot more than that.

Another photo, this time posted by Stacey, showed the TLC personalities sitting around the controls as Stacey stared into the distance with binoculars and Darcey had her hand on the helm.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Meanwhile, there was no sign of Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, who joined his wife and sister-in-law for the short cruise. Stacey snapped a cute photo with her husband while they were still docked and the couple seemed happier than ever.

However, get ready to see some rocky moments between them when the new season of Darcey & Stacey premieres.

The couple recently held a lavish second wedding which will play out on the show, and the preview clip showed a lot of tension between Florian and Stacey during the wedding planning process.

Meanwhile, it seems Florian, Stacey, and Darcey will be watching the premiere while cruising in the Caribbean.

Darcey Silva promotes House of Eleven

The Darcey & Stacey stars have their own company House of Eleven and a lot of their promotions are done on social media.

Darcey recently showcased the House of Eleven products in a video posted on her Instagram page and urged her followers to shop the items. The clip showed her in a black hat with their company logo, as she also showcased their brand packaging.

“As seen on Darcey & Stacey! Be a House of eleven babe! ❤️⭐️ Shop now to get the latest trends! Love you guys! See you soon! @houseofeleven Www.houseofeleven.com,” wrote Darcey in the caption.

Viewers will see a lot more of the twins working on their brand in Season 4 as they showcase their new designs with a successful fashion show.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.