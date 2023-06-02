Darcey and Stacey Silva show off slimmer figures as they ‘transform’ into butterflies

TLC twin sensations Darcey and Stacey Silva “metamorphosized” themselves in their latest photoshoot.

The sisters donned identical ensembles as they prepared for a red-carpet event.

Darcey shared footage of herself and Stacey trying on their Ema Savahl couture gowns, fashioned after butterflies.

The twins strutted their stuff inside a warehouse, showing off their newly slimmed-down figures following the recent endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) procedures they underwent.

The reality TV stars looked gorgeous in white halter tops with winged designs across the chest paired with light and airy sheer skirts and strappy white heels, wearing their hair in high buns.

Darcey said, “I love coming to Ema’s showroom. She makes one-of-a-kind pieces. I feel like a butterfly [metamorphosing],” as she raised her hands in the air before twirling around to show off her outfit.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are ‘snatched’ and red-carpet ready

Stacey added, “I feel like a butterfly as well! Transforming!” as she stood before a floor-length mirror and performed an identical twirl.

Stacey then told her sister how “snatched” she looked, the twins’ favorite adjective to describe how they look and feel.

Darcey added a caption to the video, which read, “We love you @emasavahl your designs are amazing! One of a kind! Stacey and I are gonna be red carpet ready! ❤⭐”

Designer Ema Koja founded her Ema Savahl Couture line in 1996, “hand painting artwork onto garments to produce three-dimensional textures and manipulate body shapes with optical illusion.”

Ema’s designs have been worn by celebrity A-listers such as Paris Hilton, Sofia Vergara, and Tyra Banks. Fans of Ema’s work can shop her website for women’s clothing, including tops, resort wear, and gowns.

The 90 Day Fiance stars have added modeling to their resumes

Darcey and Stacey aren’t only known for their reality TV fame — they are also the co-owners of their own fashion brand, House of Eleven. In addition, the sisters have been expanding their resumes with some modeling work.

Their most recent photoshoot was captured by Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha, who they’ve worked with in the past.

Taking to their joint Instagram account, @thesilvatwins, the sisters shared a black-and-white video as they wore another of Ema’s creations. Darcey and Stacey rocked matching polka-dotted dresses with a form-fitting design, highlighting their trim waistlines.

The ladies looked statuesque as they struck glamourous poses inside a warehouse while the song Oceans by Dash Berlin played in the background.

“So blessed 👯‍♀️ ,” read the accompanying caption.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.