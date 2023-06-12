Darcey and Stacey Silva show off shrinking figures in curve-hugging ensembles for Miami Swim Week

90 Day Fiance stars Darcey and Stacey Silva showed off their shrinking figures and flair for fashion while in Miami to kick off Swim Week.

Miami Swim Week is a once-a-year event that brings models to the runway to show off the latest fashion trends in swimwear.

Paraiso’s Swim Week kicked off a little earlier with a weekend full of events, and the Silva twins were on hand to take it all in.

Darcey and Stacey shared some pics from the weekend as they enjoyed time with their BFF, Leslie Rimboeck, and a fellow 90 Day Fiance alum.

Darcey shared a photo to her Instagram Story, depicting herself, Stacey, their friend Alvina Lam, and Leslie posing for an outdoor shot.

For the evening, Stacey opted for a white button-down top which she left open and tied in the front with rolled-up sleeves, paired with a gray Nike crop top and sequined bell-bottom pants.

Stacey and Darcey Silva emphasize their snatched waistlines for an appearance at Miami Swim Week

Stacey wore her hair in a high ponytail and carried an off-white handbag as she struck a stylish pose on the sidewalk.

Darcey and Stacey posed with their friend Leslie at Miami Swim Week. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Her twin, Darcey, was clad in a see-through black dress with a black bra and panties underneath. Darcey’s lacey design featured a high-cut neckline to balance out the sheerness of the dress, and she carried a sparkly silver clutch.

Darcey also wore her hair in a high ponytail, adding side-swept bangs for a bit of a different look from her sister’s.

While they enjoyed their time in The Magic City, the Silva sisters met up with another 90 Day Fiance star, swimwear model Fernanda Flores, who appeared in a runway show over the weekend.

The sisters met up with fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Fernanda Flores. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey shared the photo to her Instagram Story, tagging everyone’s Instagram handles and geotagging the photo in Miami Beach, Florida.

The 90 Day Fiance alums have found success with their House of Eleven brand

Darcey and Stacey are no strangers to Miami Swim Week. During Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey, the ladies put their men to work when they had Georgi Rusev and Florian Sukaj model menswear on the runway for their House of Eleven collection.

Darcey and Stacey founded their women’s fashion, House of Eleven, in 2010. The company is named in honor of their late brother, Michael Silva. Michael’s birthday was May 11, 1971, and he passed away on July 11, 1998, hence the significance of the number 11.

The ladies have expanded their brand since 2010, teaming up with Impossible Kicks and recently adding home goods to their collection.

In addition to women’s clothing, Darcey and Stacey also sell jewelry, accessories, fragrances, and makeup. You can check out their entire collection at houseofeleven.com.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.