Twin sisters and reality TV royalty stars Darcey and Stacey Silva brought their fashion A-games for a recent Miami launch party in their honor.

Since buying second homes in Florida, Darcey and Stacey have been living life to the fullest in the Sunshine State.

The 90 Day Fiance stars recently attended a fancy party to celebrate Famigo’s Fan Page Launch Night.

Famigo, a mobile app and web-based platform for content creators, held a swanky view party in Miami to commemorate Season 4, Episode 1 of Darcey & Stacey.

For the event, Darcey and Stacey got their glimmery glam on, donning shimmery looks as they posed for some photos.

Famigo’s official Instagram page shared video footage from the evening, capturing the Silva twins sparkling and looking snatched.

The Silva twins are stunning in shimmery ensembles to celebrate Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey

Stacey donned a white sequined pantsuit with a blazer, adding a low-cut bustier with a black ribbon tie underneath her jacket. The TLC star added a pair of silver platform heels and some bling in the form of bracelets on her wrists, a cross necklace, and some diamond hoop earrings.

Her hair was worn down in loose, flowy waves and parted in the center. Stacey’s makeup was flawless, with raspberry-colored lip color, perfectly defined brows, and highlighting to accentuate her dewy skin.

Darcey opted for a spaghetti strap dress in a pale pink hue with plenty of shimmer. The floor-length maxidress featured a tasteful see-through material from the waist down and was the perfect complement to her sister’s ensemble.

The Darcey & Stacey star showed off her new platinum blonde hair color, also wearing her hair down with a center part. She also wore her signature cross necklace along with a few other chains, a stack of silver bracelets and a wristwatch, and diamond hoop earrings like Stacey’s.

Darcey’s makeup was similar to Stacey’s, with a lighter shade of lipstick and a smokier eye, and she sported an all-over glow.

Famigo shared footage of the ladies enjoying their night on their official Instagram page in a post they captioned, “@staceysilvatv x @darceysilva FAMIGO Fan Page Launch Night!!” along with several hashtags.

Famigo’s CEO, Maria Luna, also shared some video footage of the Silva sisters on her personal Instagram. In the post, the ladies waved to the camera as Maria filmed, then blew a kiss to their fans in unison, showing off their glamorous looks.

Darcey and Stacey have made a name for themselves in the fashion world with their House of Eleven brand. Their collection offers women’s clothing, jewelry, accessories, fragrances, beauty products, and, most recently, home goods.

Darcey and Stacey promote RejuvaYou Medical Spa

In addition to plugging their brand, the twins also promote their favorite services. Among those has been the Sofwave treatment offered by RejuvaYou Medical Spa.

RejuvaYou provides a wide array of services, such as laser liposuction, treatments for arthritis and melasma, and CoolSculpting.

Recently, Darcey and Stacey paid a visit to the office to undergo the Sofwave treatment, which reduces fine lines and wrinkles by helping to boost collagen production.

Darcey shared a post on Instagram, calling the procedure the “fountain of youth,” while Stacey shared a post noting it had her “Feeling rejuvenated.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.