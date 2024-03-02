Darcey and Stacey Silva show off 40-lb. weight loss and latest cosmetic procedure

The Silva twins aren’t slowing down any time soon when it comes to plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures.

The 90 Day Fiance alums have gone to great lengths to alter their appearances.

Most recently, the TLC stars have lost 40 pounds thanks to some medical interventions.

Darcey and Stacey recently showed off their weight-loss results in an ultra-glam photo on Instagram.

The 49-year-old sisters posed in curve-hugging black gowns during an undisclosed event and shared the snap online.

The blonde bombshells wore matching black sunglasses with their all-black attire and struck a stylish pose for the camera.

Stacey shared the snap in her Instagram Story, captioning it, “Loving our Esg results #suturesculpt.”

Darcey and Stacey Silva gush over the results of their weight-loss surgery

“Thank you to the best doctor we are grateful to you and your family,” she continued. “Love you guys!!”

The twins’ surgeon, Dr. Steven Batash, was tagged in the photo, and also shared the photo in his own Instagram Story.

Dr. Batash captioned his photo, “Amazing results for our gorgeous twins! They lost 40 pounds!”

In another posh photo shared to his Story, Dr. Batash called his clients “Batash dolls.”

The professional photo was first shared by Stacey, and in the caption, she pointed out that she and Darcey were “loving” their ESG procedure results and said it “keeps getting better.”

A third slide saw Darcey posing for a selfie video, wearing a black cowgirl hat and a black fur coat.

Stacey and her sister Darcey have lost 40 pounds after ESG surgery. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Loving my Darcey Doll lift!” she wrote in the caption, also tagging the surgeon’s office that performed her facial transformation.

In a fourth slide, Darcey posed for a solo pic, sporting a black crop top and matching skirt.

She tagged Dr. Batash in the share, adding, “Loving my esg results!”

How did the TLC stars drop so much weight?

The twins’ ESG surgery, short for endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and also known as a “suture sculpt,” is “a minimally invasive weight loss procedure that uses an endoscopic suturing (stitching) device to reduce the stomach’s size and volume by about 70%,” per Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Patients who undergo the procedure eat less since their stomachs shrink, thereby consuming fewer calories and dropping weight.

Rather than removing parts of the stomach like laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy, an ESG “uses stitches to bring folds of the stomach together like an accordion” and is reversible if the patient desires to undo the procedure.

Not only has Darcey used cosmetic treatments and surgery to shed unwanted pounds, but she’s admitted to using the popular diabetes drug Ozempic to slim down, too.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.