Darcey and Stacey Silva shimmer in glam outfits for Season 4 premiere

Darcey and Stacey Silva got all dressed up to celebrate a big occasion last night, and they didn’t disappoint in the fashion department.

Season 4 of their spinoff show Darcey & Stacey finally kicked off last night, and the twins looked glam in their shimmery outfits for the premiere event.

In photos posted on social media, the twins were on the same page as usual– with both in sequined ensembles– although they opted for different styles.

Darcey chose a floor-length dress in a stunning shade of rose gold with thick straps and a plunging neckline. The outfit was covered in sequins and featured a corset style on top and sheer detail at the bottom.

Darcey’s makeup complemented her outfit as she wore a deep brown shade of lipstick with bronzed cheeks and dramatic lashes. She completed the look by styling her long blonde hair in soft waves flowing down her shoulders.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The mom of two also accessorized with large hoop earrings, a silver layered necklace, and a black Chanel bag.

Pic credit: @toochies_world/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva goes chic in a shimmery outfit

Not to be outdone by her sister, Stacey pulled out all the fashion stops for the Darcey & Stacey premiere party as well.

Stacey opted for a chic pantsuit with a bustier style top in a nude color with silver piping along the bust. She paired the strapless top with silver, high-waist sequined pants and accessorized with lots of silver jewelry.

Stacey had her makeup done to reflect Darcey’s, with the same shade of lipstick, and her hair was also styled similarly. The reality TV stars showed off their pearly whites as they smiled big for the happy occasion.

The twins snapped a photo with one of their guests, who posted the image on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Amazing event @darceysilva @staceysilvatv 💕.”

The event was held at The Moom Miami– a hotspot that offers cuisine, nightly cabaret shows, interactive entertainment, and late-night clubbing. Darcey and Stacey’s friends and guests had a grand time at the Season 4 premiere, with lots going on inside the location to keep them occupied all night long.

Stacey Silva promotes Sofwave by RejuvaYou

The Silva twins are always up for a good cosmetic treatment, and a few weeks ago, Stacey promoted the company RejuvaYou after utilizing one of their treatments.

A promotional clip posted on her Instagram page showed the Darcey & Stacey stars as they arrived at the medical center to try out the Sofwave treatment.

Sofwave is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for fine lines and wrinkle reduction, cellulite improvement, and neck lift, as it revitalizes the skin and stimulates the production of new collagen.

Darcey and Stacey were happy with the final results, and Stacey told her followers that she felt rejuvenated after the treatment.

“Feeling rejuvenated after sofwave treatment @rejuvayou ❤️,” wrote Stacey in her Instagram post.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.