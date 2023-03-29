Darcey and Stacey Silva share footage as they undergo their latest cosmetic treatments

TLC stars Darcey, and Stacey Silva paid a visit to a Miami-based health spa to undergo their latest round of cosmetic treatments.

The Silva twins are no strangers to surgeries and procedures to alter their appearances.

Having gone under the knife and syringe on multiple occasions, the sisters recently had some less invasive treatments performed.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Darcey and Stacey each shared some footage from inside HEALTHSPAN Recovery Health Spa in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami.

Stacey shared some videos as she was inside one of the spa’s rooms, containing a variety of machines. She panned her camera to show off some of the machines, including a Cocoon Fitness/Sauna Pod, hyperbaric chambers, lymphatic drainage leg sleeves, red-light booths, and cryotherapy machines.

Stacey sat on a lymphatic drainage machine with sleeves on her legs as she filmed the video, describing all of the procedures she was undergoing in the dimly lit room.

The Silva twins of Darcey & Stacey visit the spa for a myriad of wellness treatments

In Darcey’s Instagram Stories, she shared footage of her sister inside a Mecotec cryotherapy machine. Stacey was dancing behind the doors while Darcey cheered her on, noting that she was up next.

“Get it, girl. Doin’ it big! That’s how we do! Keep your eyes on the prize,” Darcey exclaimed.

Next, Darcey filmed herself hooked up to the lymphatic drainage machine.

“Oh, this feels so good!” Darcey told her followers, also thanking the spa.

What are the benefits of Darcey and Stacey’s treatments?

So, what exactly are the procedures that Darcey and Stacey had? Cryotherapy exposes the body to extremely cold temperatures to freeze away abnormal tissue. It’s a minimally invasive treatment that can treat conditions inside and outside the body.

Lymphatic drainage is said to remove toxins from the body, relieve swelling and excess fluids, and can help with conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, and lipedema.

Red-light therapy is another service with proven health benefits. It can improve skin texture, reduce wrinkles, scars, redness, and acne, and stimulate collagen production.

Sauna pods can help clients relax, lose weight, reduce cellulite, increase energy, and promote healthy sleep.

HEALTHSPAN claims their services help clients recover from long COVID, reduce complications from autoimmune disorders, aid with chronic pain, boost athletic performance and recovery, promote scar healing following surgery, and balance hormones.

The Silva sisters’ latest spa visit comes on the heels of their recent trip to Turkey. While in the Middle East, the ladies underwent Barbie touch-up surgeries and weight-loss procedures.

Darcey and Stacey have been open about their love of plastic surgery and have also admitted to nose jobs, fox eye treatments, cheek lifts, lip lifts, liposuction, breast augmentations, fillers, and Botox.

Although they’ve altered their appearances on several occasions, Darcey and Stacey’s latest procedures will focus more on their well-being than their looks, likely leaving them feeling rejuvenated, refreshed, and, as they would say, “snatched.”

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.