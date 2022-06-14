Darcey and Stacey Silva rock matching pink crop tops and leggings

Darcey and Stacey Silva were matching in pink in a recent promotional video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva were twinning in pink crop tops and leggings for a recent promotional video.

The Silva twins looked glamorous matching as part of their campaign for their brand House of 11 which they were highlighting on Instagram.

Darcey and Stacey have made it known that they like to look the same and have gone to great lengths to achieve their similarities. They often wear the same or similar clothing and always get the same plastic surgeries or cosmetic procedures together.

90 Day Fiance fans became familiar with the Silva twins while Darcey was on Seasons 1-3 of Before the 90 Days.

Stacey would appear in some episodes and the twins’ over-the-top antics and high levels of drama won them their own 90 Day spinoff in Darcey & Stacey which has three complete seasons.

Darcey and Stacey Silva rocked matching small outfits for a promotion

Darcey and Stacey have a very unique style that involves lots of small outfits that are paired with glitter and glam and shown through heavy filters.

They are also known to wear tight clothes that they are often bursting out of, as was the case in their recent promotional post on Instagram.

The Silva twins both shared a short clip from their video shoot where they campaigned for the brand, House of 11.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Both women were matching in pink crop tops with tight pants paired with silver sparkling jewelry. They also had their makeup totally done.

The video had a filter over it as their posts always tend to have.

The post was shared with Darcey’s more than 1.2 million followers and Stacey’s more than 600k followers on Instagram.

The love lives of the Silva twins have been at the center of Darcey & Stacey

Stacey has been in a relationship with Albanian native Florian Sukaj for 7 years but it has not been without its rocky points.

The pair got married on Season 1 of Darcey & Stacey after an incident of infidelity on Florian’s part had been discovered. They managed to come to terms with each other and move forward and appear to have a thriving marriage these days.

Darcey’s love life has been plagued with drama and viewers have seen her in three different relationships with foreign men over the years.

Darcey announced while the Tell All for Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey was airing that she and Georgi had broken up again. The pair have not been spotted together but there is speculation they reunited since they both appear to be living in Miami.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.