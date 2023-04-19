Darcey and Stacey Silva get their lip filler dissolved: ‘Fresh new me’

Another day, another trip to the beauty bar for TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva.

The Silva twins admittedly love their plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures, so it might come as a shock that the sisters are dissolving their lip filler to try out a more natural-looking appearance.

It looks as though the 90 Day Fiance stars are aiming for a new version of themselves, and they took their fans along as they paid a visit to a Miami-based beauty bar.

During their trip to AFL Beauty Bar, Stacey and Darcey shared photos and video footage in their Instagram Stories.

As it turns out, Darcey and Stacey opted to undo one cosmetic procedure but added a new one to their repertoire.

First, the beauty bar’s owner, Fatema Love, spoke to the camera during Darcey’s appointment to let her followers know that Darcey was undergoing a Nefertiti lift.

A Nefertiti lift involves injecting Botox into the vertical muscles in the neck to make them less visible and create less of a downward pull, as Darcey’s injector explained.

Darcey’s nurse practitioner noted that the Darcey & Stacey star would also be getting more filler dissolved during her visit.

Stacey shared a selfie in her Story, showing herself with white numbing cream covering her upper and lower lips. Stacey noted in her caption that she, too, was having the filler in her lips dissolved.

“Bye bye lip filler new me #lipdissolve,” wrote Stacey, also tagging AFL Beauty Bar’s Instagram handle and thanking Fatema.

In another slide, Stacey videoed herself from her procedure chair, telling her followers, “Hey, guys, I’m here at AFL Beauty Bar and I am dissolving my lip filler.”

“This is such an amazing moment because I’ve always wanted to dissolve my lips, and I was always too afraid because, you know, I’ve invested a lot into my lips. It’s time – fresh new me. Stay tuned,” Stacey added.

Darcey has transformed her appearance since Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey. Pic credit: TLC

For her solo video, Darcey recorded herself after going under the needle. She told her 1.3 million followers, “Hey, guys, it’s Darcey. I’m here at AFL Beauty Bar to get my second round of dissolving my lips! I’m so excited. I can’t wait for this new transformation and the new me. Love you guys, stay tuned!”

After the ladies underwent their procedures, they filmed another video with Fatema, who asked them how they liked their services.

Darcey told their fans, “We’re so excited. We did some lip dissolve today.”

Stacey added, “We got the Nefertiti treatment.”

Fatema told the cameras that Darcey and Stacey also underwent a weight loss procedure that will have them looking “super snatched.”

Darcey & Stacey viewers react to the Silva twins’ latest procedures

The videos and photos were shared to a fan account on Instagram, where some of Darcey and Stacey’s critics showed up, many of them expressing that the sisters have overdone their cosmetic work.

Darcey and Stacey’s critics think the sisters have undergone enough procedures already. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

One Instagram user wrote that Darcey and Stacey would be “much prettier” had they not “overdone” their procedures, which they said makes them look “fake.”

Another critic begged the sisters to stop having procedures done.

Critics think Darcey and Stacey need to let up on the procedures. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

“They can dissolve their boobs too,” read another comment.

“Just stop !!!!” urged another commenter on the post, while several more noted that Darcey and Stacey no longer look like themselves and should accept aging naturally.

Darcey and Stacey have undergone a multitude of surgeries and procedures, vastly altering their appearances. They traveled all the way to Turkey on more than one occasion to go under the knife, altering their noses, lips, cheeks, and breasts with Barbie touch-ups and having weight loss procedures performed.

Perhaps dissolving their lip filler is the first step the Silva twins are taking toward a more natural appearance — as Darcey and Stacey said, stay tuned.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.