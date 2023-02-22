Darcey and Stacey Silva defend Florian Sukaj as a ‘top model’ after he’s rejected by modeling agency

A modeling agency may have rejected Florian Sukaj, but Stacey and Darcey Silva still think he’s a “top model.”

In his quest to find work in Miami Beach, Florida, ahead of his wedding to Stacey, Florian met with a modeling agency.

Monday night’s episode of Darcey & Stacey saw Florian visit CGM — Caroline Gleason Management.

When Florian arrived, the agents felt he was unprepared, as he only brought some photos of himself on his phone rather than a professional portfolio.

Florian also seemed a bit uncomfortable in front of the camera — the agents wanted him to strike some poses, but he stood still, looking unsure of what to do with his body.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Florian’s, uh, strengths are he’s got very nice eyes, nice teeth, he’s tall, and his weakness is that he just doesn’t have the personality,” one of the agents told TLC’s cameras after photographing Florian.

Florian Sukaj got rejected by a Miami Beach modeling agency on Darcey & Stacey

The agent added, “You know, if it’s between ten models that they’re hiring, they will hire the one with the great personality, not the one that’s stiff and, like, doesn’t talk to anybody.”

One of Florian’s professional modeling shots. Pic credit: TLC

After the agency sent him on his way, Florian felt they were unprofessional and didn’t expect a call back from them.

Following the episode, Florian’s wife, Stacey, and his sister-in-law, Darcey, showed their support for his modeling career and pumped him up, despite the negative feedback he received from CGM.

Darcey and Stacey Silva show their support for ‘top model’ Florian

Stacey shared several professional photos of her husband on her Instagram Stories. The first shot was of Florian during a photo shoot, captured by the Albanian-American photographer Fadil Berisha.

Florian posed shirtless in the photo, donning a pair of jeans with a belt and his underwear peeking out from the waistband. He wore a blazer over his shoulders and gazed intensely at the camera from inside a doorway with flowers above his head.

Stacey tagged Florian and Fadil and captioned the shot, “Photo shoot with the best photographer world renowned @fadilberishaphotography.”

Stacey shared a professional photo of Florian and showed her support for his modeling career. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

At the bottom of the photo, Stacey shouted out Florian, writing, “Congrats!!! So proud of you babe!! ❤”

Darcey showed her support for her brother-in-law, sharing the same photo as her twin sister. Darcey captioned her share, “Florian is a top model! ⭐Photoshoot credit by one of the best photographers in the world!” and also tagged Fadil’s Instagram handle.

Darcey showed her support for her brother-in-law Florian’s modeling career. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Further proving that she believes in Florian’s talent as a model, Darcey shared another one of Stacey’s images in her Stories. Florian posed shirtless again, this time in front of a black backdrop, donning military dog tags and a cross around his neck, once again delivering his best serious gaze.

“Best top model,” Darcey wrote above the image, also tagging Florian’s Instagram handle at the bottom of the pic.

Darcey and Stacey continued to support Florian. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Florian struggles to find work in the U.S.

Since receiving his green card in 2020, Florian has taken his time to find a job. While still living in his native country of Albania, Florian worked as a model and fitness influencer.

However, he hasn’t had as much luck with employment since moving to the States. Florian’s lack of work has Stacey concerned, especially since they’re planning their formal wedding ceremony, which she intends to be a glitzy one. Perhaps Darcey and Stacey’s continued support will help launch Florian’s modeling career.

Darcey & Stacey airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.