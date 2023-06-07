Darcey and Stacey Silva debut shrinking figures in tight red dresses

TLC stars Darcey and Stacey Silva are getting more slender by the minute, thanks to their recent weight loss surgeries.

The Darcey & Stacey stars and identical twin sisters debuted their newly svelte physiques in their most recent photoshoot.

The 48-year-olds highlighted their slimmed-down frames in matching curve-hugging red dresses and lip colors.

Darcey shared a screenshot from the photoshoot to her Instagram Story, showing herself and Stacey posing on a ladder inside a warehouse.

The reality TV royalty award winners sported oversized square shades and wore their platinum hair in braided top knots. The TLC stars went easy on the accessories, sporting a few chunky bangle bracelets and rings but otherwise going minimalistic with their jewelry.

Darcey and Stacey’s jawlines looked extra defined the snap, and their hourglass figures took center stage, thanks in part to their slinky red dresses, courtesy of Ema Savahl couture, which featured plunging necklines, a see-through bodice, and a mermaid flare.

TLC stars and reality TV royalty Darcey and Stacey Silva show off their incredible weight loss in a high-end photoshoot

As Darcey noted in the caption of the pic, she and Stacey’s bold red lip color was from their fashion line, House of Eleven. The sisters used the Intimate Shades Lip Gloss Wand in shade Clearly Red on their plump pouts for the shoot, which perfectly complemented their attire.

The Silva twins debut their svelte new physiques following ESG surgeries. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Darcey and Stacey’s photographer, Fadil Berisha, shot the gorgeous photo and added more from the editorial feature on his Instagram feed.

Fadil posted a stunning black-and-white shot of the Silva sisters clad in matching polka-dotted mermaid dresses that accented their tiny waistlines. The ladies struck several identical poses in the glamourous shots, looking like absolute goddesses as they showcased their modeling prowess in several other designs from Ema Savahl.

Fadil captioned the carousel of photos, “The #twins in editorial action @darceysilva @staceysilvatv @tlc @thesilvatwins 🙌❤️❤️ fir @emasavahl #miami.”

The Silva twins underwent weight loss surgery earlier this year

Darcey and Stacey’s slimmer shapes are compliments of their recent “suture sculpt” procedures, or endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs).

The weight loss procedure shrinks the stomach, resulting in weight loss, especially when paired with a healthy diet and regular exercise. The twins are now “snatched to the gods” thanks to their go-to surgeon, Dr. Steven Batash.

It seems the sisters are going for a whole new look as they approach the big 5-0 — they also had their lip filler dissolved and had Forma facials, which are also known in Hollywood as nonsurgical facelifts.

The treatment involves using a heated wand on the skin and radiofrequency to increase collagen production, thereby resulting in a more youthful appearance, which is just what Darcey and Stacey ordered.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.