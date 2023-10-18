Darcey and Stacey Silva charging thousands to hang out with them in Las Vegas — Here’s how much it will cost you

If you want to hang out with Darcey and Stacey Silva, you better start clocking in some major overtime at work because it will cost you a pretty penny.

The twins, along with their significant others, will be in Las Vegas in December for the ultimate reality star experience.

Stacey will have her husband, Florian Sukaj, by her side, and Darcey will be there with Georgi Rusev — yes, they’re back together — for three days of fun with their fans.

Monsters and Critics shared days ago that Stacey had teased a big announcement, and people assumed she was pregnant with Florian’s baby.

However, those guesses were wrong because now we know that the hoopla was about their upcoming gig in Sin City.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Darcey & Stacey stars have been heavily promoting the event on social media, and the pricey tickets are seemingly selling out fast.

Darcey and Stacey Silva charge close to $3,000 for a Las Vegas meet-and-greet

The twins, along with Florian and Georgij, are planning a major event in Las Vegas from December 1-3, 2023.

Dubbed the Reality Stars Weekend with your new BFFs!, fans will enjoy three days and two nights in Vegas with a white-glove package that Includes meals, drinks, and terrace suite accommodations at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino.

The cost for the getaway is $2995 per person for a full VIP experience with the TLC stars, minus the cost of airfare.

However, there’s an early bird discount of $200 off the price if you book before November 10.

Stacey recently shared a post on her Instagram Story about the event with a photo of her and Florian.

“Come join us for the ultimate reality star weekend in Las Vegas!!” she wrote. “Hurry slots are selling out fast!!!”

Stacey Silva promotes her meet and greet in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

The Darcey & Stacey stars have a three-day VIP experience planned for their fans

Darcey, Stacey, Georgi, and Florian have a fun-filled weekend planned in Las Vegas.

On the first day, the foursome will mix and mingle with fans at a welcome reception to include drinks and appetizers held at an exclusive speakeasy in Sin City.

On day two, fans will get to know the TLC stars on a personal level during a fireside chat, followed by a rejuvenating spa treatment.

After that, there’s a five-course dinner, and later in the evening, you’ll get to party like a VIP with the twins and their men.

The final day will kick off with a team yoga session followed by breakfast and later lunch, which promises “hilarious times with your new friends.”

After the festivities are over, executive transportation to the airport will be provided.

Would you spend big bucks for this three-day weekend with Darcey and Stacey? Tell us in the comments.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.