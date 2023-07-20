Darcey and Stacey Silva are ‘twinning and winning’ as they strut their stuff in skintight ensembles

TLC twins Darcey and Stacey Silva showed off their ever-shrinking figures in Miami as they plugged their latest promotion.

The Connecticut natives are “doing it big” in Miami, where the reality TV stars have made a second home for themselves.

Upon their return from a trip to Dubai, Darcey and Stacey hit up South Florida to continue parading their weight loss in some curve-hugging ensembles.

The sisters took to their Instagram Stories to upload some photos and videos of themselves as they advertised their exclusive black cards courtesy of On The House, “an international network that connects top businesses and brands to the most influential content creators.”

Filming from the OTH headquarters in Miami, the ladies modeled their best figure-flattering attire.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Stacey was clad in a black strapless gown with a cut-out at the chest and a mermaid-flare design. She secured her long, blonde hair in a sleek high ponytail and accessorized with a delicate chain and a bangle bracelet to complete her elegant garb.

Darcey & Stacey stars Darcey and Stacey Silva look slimmer than ever

Darcey opted for a pair of skintight black leather pants paired with a black tank and a white button-down shirt which she tied at the waist.

Darcey sported a casual up-do and wore a pair of oversized sunglasses on her head and a cross-shoulder bag to spice up her look, adding a pair of lace-up shimmery heels and a glittery gold manicure to complete her ensemble.

After a day of promoting their latest content, the Silva sisters headed for tacos, where they changed into something more casual, still looking fashionable and slim.

In an Instagram Story shared by Darcey, the twins strutted around Taqueria El Santo before heading inside.

The caption on the upload read, “Twinning is winning with [OTH]!”

How did the Silva twins drop the weight?

Darcey and Stacey have continued to share the results of their ESG weight-loss surgeries, AKA suture sculpts.

The surgery is intended to be combined with a healthy diet and exercise to aid in losing weight. Stacey shared that she’s been hitting the gym to help keep the weight off, so it’s likely that Darcey has been too.

The ladies have also opted for plastic surgery procedures to improve their appearances, including liposuction and other treatments. Darcey and Stacey have used sauna pods to lose water weight, hyperbaric chambers to shed pounds, as well as lymphatic drainage leg sleeves, red-light booths, and cryotherapy machines.

While Ozempic has been all the rage among celebrities to lose weight quickly, it’s not clear whether the Silva twins have used the drug as part of their weight-loss journey, but there was a clue on social media last year that indicates they may have.

In a post from September 2022, Darcey posed in an advertisement for Elite Health Center in New Jersey. In the caption of the Instagram post, Darcey noted that she and Stacey used the company’s services to “shed some extra LB’s.”

The company included a hashtag in the caption reading #semaglutide, the medication used to treat type 2 diabetes commonly sold under the brand name Ozempic.

And on their website, Elite Health Center boasts about their once-weekly semaglutide injections, leading us to wonder whether Darcey and Stacey had a little more help in the weight-loss department.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.