Darcey and Stacey Silva are ‘Queens’ in busty silk tops to promote sustainable fashion

TLC stars and businesswomen Darcey and Stacey Silva showed off their modeling prowess in their latest fashion campaign.

The twin sisters are all about sporting the latest fashion trends and getting glammed up every chance they get.

Such was the case as Darcey and Stacey lent their faces to the sustainable fashion brand Baliawear.

Baliawear shared some photos of the Silva sisters on Instagram as they modeled pieces from its new Reina Collection.

Stacey donned a silky scarf fashioned as a halter-tie crop top paired with high-waisted wrap pants while Darcey was clad in the matching jumpsuit.

In a second slide, the twins switched up their looks, modeling the same pieces, this time in a blue hue.

TLC stars and ‘Girl bosses’ Darcey and Stacey Silva are all dolled up in ornate ensembles

Both ladies styled their platinum locks in high knot ponytails and wore oversized shades to glam up their looks as they posed before backdrops of palm trees and cityscapes in the alluring photographs.

The caption on the post read, “Fit for QUEENS 👑 Our new Reina Collection on #baliababes & @tlc stars ⭐️ @darceysilva @staceysilvatv , thank you to these #girlbosses for letting us dress you up!”

Stacey and Darcey showed off some more sultry looks in Baliawear’s Instagram Stories. The reality TV stars posed against a wall with one arm raised for another sultry aesthetic.

In another shot, the dynamic duo struck their fiercest poses in a shot captioned, “Queens In our Reina Collection.” As it turns out, Reina is the Spanish word for “queen.”

Darcey and Stacey’s photoshoot is helping the environment and a good cause

Baliawear isn’t just a women’s fashion brand offering up-to-the-minute looks — it’s also a sustainable company that aims to bring versatile pieces to its customers and give back to the community.

Baliawear gives a percentage of its profits to Trekking for Kids, which “raises money for orphanages to build high-impact sustainable infrastructure and repairs to help improve communities in remote locations around the world.”

All of Baliawear’s pieces are made in Miami, Florida, too, which has become a second home for Darcey and Stacey. They have capitalized on the city’s countless fashion events and shopping meccas to grow their brand House of Eleven.

Darcey & Stacey viewers will remember when the twins put Stacey’s husband, Florian Sukaj, and Darcey’s then-fiance, Georgi Rusev, to work on the runway to showcase their modeling talent during Miami Swim Week.

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev spark rumors they’re back together after being spotted in Miami

And speaking of Georgi — we have spotted the Bulgarian native spending time with Darcey in Miami on multiple occasions. Most recently, what appeared to be Georgi’s arm in an Instagram Story video was visible as Darcey lived it up while out to dinner in The Magic City.

Last season on Darcey & Stacey, viewers watched as Georgi was eager to rekindle the romantic flame between himself and Darcey.

Darcey played coy, although we later discovered that she hooked up with Georgi while he was in town. Could this mean the two are back together?

Season 5 of Darcey & Stacey has yet to be confirmed, but all the hush-hush about the status of their relationship could mean that we’ll see the former flames back together again — third time’s a charm, right?

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.