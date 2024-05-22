Darcey and Stacey make another trip to the plastic surgeon — See what the Silva twins had done this time

The Silva sisters are at it again.

Darcey and Stacey Silva paid a visit to their favorite local plastic surgeon’s office recently for their latest cosmetic enhancement.

This time, the TLC stars headed to 5th Avenue Plastic Surgery in Delray Beach, Florida, to see Dr. Johanna D’Agostino, a double board-certified plastic surgeon.

Dr. D’Agostino performs everything from in-office Botox and filler injections to surgical procedures such as breast augmentations and Brazilian butt lifts (BBLs).

Darcey documented herself and her sister during their visit, where the twins were injected with SKINVIVE™ by JUVÉDERM®, “a modified hyaluronic acid gel that’s injected as intradermal microdroplets below the surface of the skin, increasing hydration to improve cheek smoothness.”

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

According to Alle.com, the procedure, labeled an injectable moisturizer, costs anywhere between $650-750 per treatment (including two syringes), which lasts up to six months and was FDA-approved in 2023.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are at the plastic surgeon’s office once again

Instagram Story footage was reshared by a reality TV fan.

As Darcey sat in her chair, she shared how “excited” she was before “Dr. D” began injecting her cheeks, which appeared to be slathered with clear numbing cream.

After getting her injections, Darcey filmed Stacey getting hers, telling her followers, “I just did mine. I feel so glowy, and I’ve got that Darcey glow going on. You guys gotta check this place out.”

Next, Darcey shared some footage of Stacey getting her Botox touched up on her forehead to finish out the video.

Critics bash Darcey and Stacey for continuing to undergo cosmetic procedures: ‘Just stop’

The footage shocked Darcey and Stacey’s critics, who flocked to the comments, begging the twins to stop their “unhealthy obsession” with plastic surgery.

Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

“So messed up,” wrote @jill.bertram.3.

Another Instagram user commented that the ladies have undergone “Way too much plastic surgery,” adding that it’s “Not a good look.”

“STOP OVER DONE !!!” pleaded @firthcandy.

One critic called Darcey and Stacey’s latest treatment “unrealistically gross,” adding, “It’s an observation made by many. Why?? Sadly it will never be right.”

Darcey and Stacey continue their cosmetic work despite ruthless criticism

Amid their neverending quest to enhance their appearance, Darcey and Stacey have faced some harsh backlash.

But that clearly isn’t stopping these two from trying to achieve their perfect aesthetic.

In addition to their latest work, the 49-year-old identical twin sisters have undergone a laundry list of surgeries and procedures.

Darcey and Stacey had endoscopic sleeve gastroplasties (ESGs) performed, also known as a “suture sculpt,” classified as a non-invasive surgery that allows patients to drop up to 27 percent of their total body weight essentially by shrinking their stomachs.

The twins have also shed unwanted pounds with Ozempic and have transformed their faces with extensive cosmetic procedures and surgeries.

Among those are facelifts, filler, Botox, dissolvable threads, revision rhinoplasties, fox eyes, cheek lifts with buccal fat removal, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and breast uplifts—to name a few—that have completely transformed the TLC stars over the past seven years, rendering them nearly unrecognizable according to their critics.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus on TLC.