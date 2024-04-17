Dannielle Merrifield responds to being ‘brainwashed’ by ‘maniac’ Garrick, admits she’s considered leaving him

Dannielle Merrifield is sticking by her man despite the harsh criticism he receives.

Dannielle and her husband, Garrick Merrifield, are hunting for more wives on Seeking Sister Wife.

After things fell through with Roberta, the polygamous couple set their sights on another Brazilian woman who doesn’t speak any English.

Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife continues to follow the Merrifields’ journey to Mexico, where they meet their newest potential sister wife, Natalia, in person for the first time.

During their trip, Garrick proposed, and Natalia accepted, even though they’d only spent a few days together in person.

Dannielle and Garrick claim that God has spoken to them and convinced them they should welcome more wives into their marriage.

Dannielle defends her marriage to Garrick: ‘I am truly happy’

But Seeking Sister Wife viewers aren’t buying that religion has anything to do with Garrick’s motives – they think he’s just busy chasing tail and trying to knock up as many young, beautiful women as he’s physically capable of.

Dannielle often takes the heat from Seeking Sister Wife viewers, who bash her for sticking with Garrick despite his slimy ways.

Such was the case in a recent Instagram Reel, in which Dannielle opened up to her followers about Garrick dealing with migraines and life in general.

In the comments section, Dannielle was met with harsh criticism, including a comment from a critic who called her and Garrick’s search for more wives “baffling.”

@auntb0924 wrote, “One day you’ll wake up and realize you have been gaslit, manipulated and brainwashed by this maniac.”

“How your family isn’t trying to talk you out of this mess is baffling,” they added.

Fans lash out. Pic credit: @wifey_merrifield/Instagram

In response, Dannielle wrote back, “because my family sees all aspects of my life and they see that I am truly happy.”

Dannielle Merrifield tells Seeking Sister Wife viewers she once considered leaving Garrick

In another recent video, Dannielle went live and answered some questions from her Instagram followers.

One of her fans was curious about whether or not she’s ever considered leaving Garrick, and her answer might surprise some folks.

Dannielle revealed that she has considered leaving Garrick, but not for some time.

“No, I have not thought of leaving Garrick in a long time. When I was very young, when we first got married, I was only 19, and he was 23, I did think of it,” Dannielle shared.

The mom of two continued, noting that sticking it out has her and Garrick’s love for each other growing even stronger.

“You know, we were very young, immature, very selfish … we went through a lot of growth together. But like, in hindsight, it’s amazing when you stick it out, and you work hard … our love is like 100 times stronger today than it was in the beginning, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” she stated.

Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.