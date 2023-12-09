Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield return for Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife — All the details

Polygamists Dannielle and Garrick Merrifield are back, and they’re still looking to add more wives to their plural marriage.

Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife has been announced, and the Merrifields are confirmed as part of the cast.

Dannielle first hinted at the news in her Instagram Story, uploading photos of her and Garrick’s living room.

In the photos, filming equipment was set up, and their windows were covered in black sheeting.

In one caption, Dannielle wrote, “Excited to finally share with you all. Set your calendars.”

“We are coming back for season 5!” she captioned the second pic.

In two more photos, Dannielle teased what’s to come in Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife.

Dannielle Merrifield announces that she and Garrick will appear in Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife

Dannielle and her husband, Garrick, snapped a selfie in one of the photos, including Garrick’s Instagram handle, TLC’s Instagram handle, and the hashtag #seekingsisterwife.

In the fourth and final shot, Dannielle uploaded a black-and-white selfie, standing in her kitchen as she placed her hand on her midsection.

“March 4, 2024 @ 9pm ET,” read the accompanying caption.

TLC confirms two returning families and three new couples in Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife

TLC officially confirmed that Season 5 is on the way, as reported by Variety, and will premiere on Monday, March 4 at 9/8c.

Per TLC’s logline, “The new season will document the lives of five polygamous families as they navigate the challenges of actively searching for and courting potential new sister wives.”

“With two returning families and three new couples, these families are determined to open their hearts and homes to new wives, even if a few growing pains are felt along the way,” reads the rest of the release.

TLC has yet to name the other returning family. It could be the Snowdens, the Alldredges, the Brineys, the Winders, the Joneses, the Clarks, the Davises, the Foleys, or the Epps.

While the Merrifields are confirmed as part of the Season 5 cast, we don’t know if they’ve added more wives to their plural union.

In earlier seasons, we watched as Roberta became a strong contender. It looked like Roberta would leave her life in Brazil behind to move to the U.S. with Dannielle and Garrick, but it didn’t work out.

Did Garrick and Dannielle already add another wife to their marriage?

The last time we saw the Merrifields, they courted a new woman named Lea Newton.

It appeared things didn’t work out with Lea, but Garrick’s social media activity earlier this year hinted that he was juggling five wives.

The 37-year-old father of two uploaded a photo of himself in a grocery store parking lot after he purchased a bouquet.

Along with a Biblical verse, Garrick added the hashtag #FEAROFGOD and, in the caption, wrote, “Got some flowers for one of my queens.”

Garrick’s choice of emojis got Seeking Sister Wife viewers wondering — he included a slew of five different queen emojis of varying skin tones along with a red heart.

Whether or not Garrick has multiple wives remains to be seen. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait three months to learn what he and Dannielle have been up to.

Season 5 of Seeking Sister Wife debuts on Monday, March 4 at 9/8c on TLC.