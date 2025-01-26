Danielle Reyes reacts to angry Traitors fans: ‘Danielle is playing one of the worst Traitors game of all time’

Danielle Reyes was chosen as a Traitor for the third season of The Traitors.

This means she is working with other Traitors to steal the cash prize from the regular players.

Carolyn Wiger from Survivor and Bob the Drag Queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race were teamed up with the Big Brother alum.

Boston Rob Mariano was added as a fourth Traitor a bit later.

Some of Danielle’s decisions have led to some frustrated fans, especially those folks supporting the Real Housewives.

Danielle has already helped remove Dorinda Medley from RHONY, Chanel Ayan from RHOD, and Robyn Dixon from RHOP.

The Traitors have Murdered four people so far, and three of them were from Real Housewives franchises.

Meanwhile, Boston Rob worked to eliminate Bob the Drag Queen, leading to Bob getting Banished at a Roundtable with additional votes from Danielle and Carolyn.

Danielle told the cameras she wanted to remove Carolyn and add a new Traitor to help her remove Rob.

Danielle Reyes shares a new video about The Traitors 3

“I just woke up, and oooh! Y’all is mad,” Danielle Reyes began a new video she shared online.

“But um… I get it. I totally get it,” Danielle added. “I’ll explain it more in detail.”

“There’s a lot of backstory, but I get it, I totally get it. So, to the fans, woo, I know, I know, I know, I know it’s messy. It’s so messy,” Danielle stated later in the video.

She then trails off and tells people they must watch The Traitors 3 reunion to learn why she turned on the Real Housewives and Carolyn Wiger.

The Traitors 3 Reunion Show drops on the same night as the season finale in March. Will it have all the answers that fans want?

Carolyn responded to Danielle’s post with a GIF saying, “Suuuuure.”

Traitors fans post about Danielle’s gameplay

“Danielle is giving Dan a run for his money as the worst traitor in Traitors history,” posted a Traitors fan.

The fan referenced Dan Gheesling from The Traitors 2, who had much trouble being a Traitor, leading to many terrible game moves.

Danielle is giving Dan a run for his money as the worst traitor in Traitors history 😩 #traitorsUS pic.twitter.com/plHhSNewC3 — Raven is querying ✨📚 (@missravenaaa) January 24, 2025

“Danielle saying she needs to banish Carolyn in order to get a traitor who will work with her to get Boston Rob out even though Carolyn also wants to get Boston Rob out…girlie the only one hurting your game is you #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS,” wrote another fan who couldn’t make sense of her moves.

Danielle saying she needs to banish Carolyn in order to get a traitor who will work with her to get Boston Rob out even though Carolyn also wants to get Boston Rob out…girlie the only one hurting your game is you #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/F7fT9WSo07 — Paige (@_samepaige_) January 24, 2025

“So Danielle wants to kill a traitor, to get another traitor to *checks notes* kill another traitor??? #TraitorsUS,” wrote someone else.

So Danielle wants to kill a traitor, to get another traitor to *checks notes* kill another traitor??? #TraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/2DdHhFkNGx — Grace (@GraceMi80559208) January 24, 2025

That wasn’t all. Someone took their opinion one step further.

“Danielle is playing one of the worst traitors game of all time #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUs,” they posted.

Danielle is playing one of the worst traitors game of all time #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/N6nTEGZdP7 — Neɪm (@galvizzzz) January 24, 2025

