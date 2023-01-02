Danielle Maltby stuns in sheer next to boyfriend Michael Allio for New Year’s party

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio brought in the new year together. Pic credit: @michael_alliol4/Instagram

While 2022 was surely a good year for Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby, it seems as if 2023 might be even better.

Bachelor Nation watched their love journey unfold on the most recent season of BIP after Danielle was brought onto the beach to meet fellow widower Michael.

The two memorably bonded over their emotional pasts, which eventually led to them leaving Paradise together and Michael saying “I love you” to Danielle for the first time during the Season 8 reunion.

With new and exciting endeavors ahead, including Danielle moving to Michael’s city to be closer to him and his son, the couple decided to celebrate the new year together over the weekend.

While seemingly attending a New Year’s Eve party, the pair posed side-by-side to show off their stunning outfits for the event.

Danielle shared a set of photos that showed her in an intricate, sheer dress that featured gold flowers and fringe on the bottom hem. Because of her dress’s fabric, the BIP star opted for black undergarments that could be easily seen underneath the revealing piece.

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio stun in New Year’s Eve outfits

To match her undergarments and tie her NYE look together, Danielle rocked an elbow-length pair of sheer black gloves, strappy black heels, and a fur coat for an extra bit of warmth.

While Danielle’s outfit may have been quite the stunner, Michael looked equally as suave next to her as he rocked his all-black attire for 2023.

Michael’s look consisted of a black button-up and blazer, which he accessorized with a pin along the left collar.

The photos, which Danielle posted on Instagram, also contained a snap of the two sharing a kiss outside, a hilarious text from Danielle’s mother about her revealing outfit, and a selfie of her and Michael in bed — seemingly the day after.

“Happy New Year and happy hydration to all who participated 🥰💋🥂,” Danielle wrote before saying the event was “Worth the Hangover” and claiming, “Sheer dresses are the new ripped jeans for parentals.”

While Danielle may not be a mom just yet, her upcoming move to Cleveland will surely have her spending more time with Michael’s son, James.

Michael also recently revealed that the two have already started looking for Danielle’s new apartment and job, as she is currently a nurse who specializes in botox, filler, sculpting, and more.

Danielle Maltby’s life as an aesthetic nurse outside of Bachelor Nation

When Danielle isn’t on reality television, she is living her life as a certified RN — also labeled as a “nurse injector.” Danielle currently runs her own Instagram account that is specifically targeted for her work under the handle @nursedaesthetics.

Danielle has worked for the cosmetic surgery office Image Surgical Arts, which focuses on different cosmetic surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures.

The BIP star also co-hosts The WoMed podcast alongside Dr. Jaclyn Camardo, which focuses on the different aspects of healthcare.

Although Danielle has been in the public eye after appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, it seems as if her passion for nursing isn’t going anywhere as she continues on in her next chapter of life alongside Michael.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.