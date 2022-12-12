Danielle Maltby goes job and apartment hunting in Cleveland to be close to Michael Allio

Danielle Maltby spends the weekend in Cleveland with Michael Allio. Pic credit: @michael_alliol4

While many Bachelor in Paradise couples seem to have trouble adjusting to life outside of the show’s “bubble,” Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio seem to be doing just fine.

In fact, Danielle is even moving to Michael’s city in order to be closer to him.

The two met on the most recent season of BIP and have been going strong ever since leaving the beach together. The two also appeared as smitten as ever on the season reunion a few weeks back, where Michael even said “I love you” to Danielle for the first time.

While the lovebirds may not be moving in together just yet, especially since Michael has his young son James to consider, their relationship is definitely headed in the right direction, as they shared their latest announcement.

Over the weekend, the two managed to sprinkle in some fun moments while exploring Cleveland together. However, Michael said the main reason for her trip was to look for jobs for Danielle, as well as find her an apartment close by.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Danielle is a registered nurse and even runs her own health Instagram account, @nursedaesthetics.

Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio spend a weekend in Cleveland

Taking to IG with a compilation video, Danielle told her followers that she is looking forward to not having to leave Michael anymore after she makes her move to Cleveland.

She referred to her weekend trip as being “wild and weird and intentional in all the best ways.”

She also sweetly said that although she has been with Michael since the two filmed BIP back in June, it still feels like “new love.”

Michael also uploaded a few weekend snaps of him and Danielle taking on the city.

“Spent the weekend looking for jobs and apartments for @dmmaltby in Cleveland,” he told his followers.

Michael and Danielle reveal their favorite things about each other

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the couple recently shared their favorite things about one another while making a podcast appearance.

For Danielle, it was seeing Michael’s way of parenting his son that made her fall in love with him even more.

On the flip side, Michael said that Danielle is the person that “shows up.” He loved realizing that she was the one that all her friends would call whenever they were sick or needed help.

“That’s what you’re looking for in a partner all the time, are people that show up when it matters and people who answer the phone call when you need them,” he explained.

It seems as if there are more memories to come as Danielle makes the official move to Cleveland in the coming months.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.