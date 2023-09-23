Danielle Maltby ‘blindsided’ by Michael Allio breakup: ‘This breakup was not a mutual decision’

Earlier this week, Michael Allio confirmed that he and Danielle Maltby broke up after weeks of rumors floating around Bachelor Nation.

Now, Danielle is speaking out to clear up her side of the story and let’s just say that Michael’s version and Danielle’s version are not the same.

While chatting it up with Jason Tartick on his Trading Secrets podcast, Michael made it sound like his split from Danielle was a mutual decision.

He even told Jason that the two were “working through some things and trying to stay close.”

That doesn’t seem to be the case, according to Danielle, who is shining a light on what really went down.

Subscribe to our Bachelorette newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Danielle took to her Instagram Stories first to address the breakup news, then appeared on The WoMed podcast, which she co-hosts with Jackie Camardo, to go into further detail.

Danielle Maltby says Michael Allio split was ‘not a mutual decision’

Danielle first took to her Instagram Stories with a three-slide message to those who have reached out with kind messages. She made it clear in the very first slide that she had no idea Michael planned to confirm their split while on the podcast, writing in part, “I’ve been getting many notifications regarding Jason’s podcast and while I was shocked to find out my breakup would be announced in this fashion, I feel I have to address it now.”

Pic credit: @dmmaltby/Instagram

In the first slide, she said that she and Michael’s split was “not a mutual decision.”

Despite Michael’s stunning split and his announcement without letting Danielle know his plans, she still gave him some grace, telling her fans that she hopes “the best for Michael and I will always have James in my heart.”

Pic credit: @dmmaltby/Instagram

She also shared that she loves her job and is “succeeding in finding moments of joy in building a new life in this city.” Danielle moved from Nashville to Cleveland to be with Michael and his son as they built their life together after Bachelor in Paradise.

Pic credit: @dmmaltby/Instagram

Danielle Maltby breaks silence on ‘very traumatizing’ split with Michael Allio

Danielle went into further detail about her split from Michael Allio on The WoMed podcast.

“What’s hard in talking about this really isn’t the procedure itself, it’s what came after,” Danielle explained. “And I just need to get it out there so that people can stop asking questions and I can just move forward. But the day after Michael and I got home from freezing my eggs, he … he broke up with me and I was very, very blindsided by it. Obviously still very emotional and hurt and confused. I still don’t really have any answers.”

Michael and Danielle broke up two and a half months ago but still, she’s not been able to heal, partly probably because they were still hiding the split from the public.

“I’m grieving the loss of him. I’m grieving the loss of the future that I really believed in and I’m grieving the loss of James,” she said. “And I’m grieving the loss of safety that I felt with him for the first time. He was the first person that ever made me feel safe in a relationship, that made me feel like I was enough. And then that was taken away.”

Danielle also said during the podcast that her “future is very uncertain right now” and called the time in her life “very traumatizing.”

And to clear up any misconception about their split, specifically about whether it was a mutual decision or not, Danielle said, “It was really difficult to come down off of this experience that I was so excited for and then to have to come down off the hormones while being in complete shock, like complete physical shock, I was just completely blindsided.”

It sounds like Michael has some explaining to do because Danielle and Bachelor Nation are interested to know why he would call off their relationship so abruptly after she moved to Cleveland to be with him and just one day after freezing her eggs in hopes that they would continue to grow a family.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.