Danielle Jbali thanks ex-husband Mohamed for visiting her in Ohio, says they’re ‘friends’ now

90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali and her ex-husband Mohamed Jbali went through some pretty rough patches while they were married, but they have managed to become friends.

90 Day Fiance viewers know Danielle and Mohamed from their time on Season 2 of the flagship show. The two met in an online chat room and eventually fell in love.

Mohamed left his home country of Tunisia on a K-1 visa to live in Ohio with Danielle and her three kids. They were married from 2014 until 2017 when they decided to go their separate ways.

Their relationship was often tumultuous, as 90 Day Fiance viewers watched play out on the show. Things came to a head when Danielle followed Mohamed to Florida and threw divorce papers at him before screaming her now-famous line, “You’re a user, Mohamed!”

Danielle Jbali and ex-husband Mohamed Jbali are ‘friends’ following tumultuous history

Now, Danielle says she and Mohamed are friends and she even shared a receipt to prove it, in the form of a selfie.

Taking to Instagram, Danielle shared a pic of herself and Mohamed. In the snap, Mohamed put one arm around Danielle’s shoulder as he held the phone with his other hand to snap the photo. The pic was taken outside and both parties looked happy to partake in the selfie.

“Look who came to Ohio today. Thank you for the visit @mohamedjbaliusa,” Danielle captioned the post. “We have been through so much and are friends after everything just shows anything is possible.”

Danielle’s followers were happy to see the growth between her and her ex-husband and praised their efforts in the comments section.

90 Day Fiance fans and cast show support for Danielle and Mohamed’s friendship

One of Danielle and Mohamed’s fellow 90 Day Fiance stars, Liz Woods, wrote, “Love this. I loved how sweet you guys were together back when I met you. You guys have an amazing friendship. ❤️”

Another 90 Day Fiance alum, Larissa Lima, left several hand-clapping emojis and a heart-eyed emoji to show her support for the exes’ newfound friendship.

“So much maturing and growth. Wish u two the best 👏,” read another comment from a supportive fan. Another commenter said, “You are a very forgiving person. Glad you can be friends. 🙌”

In November 2021, Mohamed shocked 90 Day Fiance fans when he congratulated Danielle on graduating from nursing school. Fans of the franchise felt Mohamed’s support was “insincere” and “hypocritical.”

Despite what 90 Day Fiance fans think about their relationship, Danielle and Mohamed have forgiven each other and learned to move on rather than dwell on the past.

