Danielle Jbali graduates nursing school, 90 Day Fiance fans blast Mohamed Jbali for ‘insincere’ support

90 Day Fiance star Danielle Jbali announced her graduation from nursing school and received a somewhat unlikely compliment from her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali.

Danielle and Mohamed were introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers during Season 2 and their improbable coupling was evident right off the bat.

90 Day Fiance’s Danielle and Mohamed Jbali’s tumultuous past

Mohamed wasn’t completely honest with Danielle about his working status and Danielle hid her criminal past from Mohamed (writing bad checks and credit card fraud), and the two argued frequently and ultimately proved they weren’t a good match.

Mohamed, a native of Tunisia, shocked 90 Day Fiance audiences during the Happily Ever After? Tell-All when he claimed that Danielle had a “smell,” telling the rest of the cast that no one would ever want to have sex with someone like her.

The mismatched couple finally divorced in 2017 after a tumultuous two-year marriage.

Eventually, Danielle got the apology she sought for so many years, and accompanying closure, from Mohamed that she longed for and the two are seemingly on good terms these days.

Danielle Jbali graduates from nursing school

Danielle recently announced on her Instagram page that she completed nursing school, garnering plenty of likes and well wishes from her friends and followers.

“This year [has] been a long year, it [has] been exciting, overwhelming and exhausting. There was many ups and downs but I made it through. I have learned that I am stronger than I thought,” Danielle captioned her post.

Along with the caption, Danielle included a photo montage to the song Celebrate Good Times by Kool & The Gang. Among the pics were some of Danielle’s grades and she finished impressively, with all A’s and B’s.

One comment, in particular, on Danielle’s post, however, caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance fans who felt that it was a bit of a back-handed compliment.

Mohamed Jbali congratulates Danielle, 90 Day Fiance fans bash his ‘insincerity’

Mohamed showed up in Danielle’s comments to congratulate his ex-wife on her hard work.

Mohamed’s comment on Danielle’s post. Pic credit: @daniellejbali/Instagram

“Congratulations 👏👏👏, I’m so happy for you,” Mohamed commented.

“this achievement is for the ppl who judge you and accused you [of] having mental problems or [said] that you are not smart when more than half of them are just using food stamps and sitting [in] front of the TV judging others and complaining about the government!!” he continued.

“You are strong and very determined good luck with this new journey and thanks to you and all nurses for choosing a noble job that not everybody can do,” Mohamed concluded his comment.

Some of Danielle’s followers didn’t find Mohamed’s congratulations sincere and they called him out for his past behavior towards Danielle.

One of Danielle’s followers simply replied to Mohamed with a series of five crying-laughing emojis.

“@mohamedjbaliusa but weren’t you one of those people? 🤣” asked another follower of Mohamed, insinuating that he was once one of the people who mistreated and insulted Danielle, as he mentioned in his comment.

90 Day Fiance fans bash Mohamed for his comment. Pic credit: @daniellejbali/Instagram

Another one of Danielle’s followers told Mohamed, “@mohamedjbaliusa … what a double edged sword “compliment” . With “friends” like this who needs enemies. Dude, let this lady live in peace, you got what you wanted stop patronizing her in an attempts to seem cordial/ civil.”

They continued, “It’s pathetic and entirely hypocritical. Pls do everyone a favor and remain irrelevant, stop gaslighting this lady who’s moving on to better things away from your insincere manipulative demeanor.”

As 90 Day Fiance fans watched during Season 1 of The Single Life, Danielle couldn’t seem to let Mohamed’s memory go.

While on a date with a man named Robert, Danielle felt she needed to tell him the things Mohamed said about her “smell,” and got herself upset in the process. However, Robert was a good sport and “very supportive” despite 90 Day Fiance fans dogging Danielle for oversharing.

Earlier this year, Danielle shared that she has no more romantic feelings towards Mohamed and has finally received the closure she was seeking for so long.

Hopefully, Danielle has completely moved on from her rocky past and can enjoy the fruits of her labor. Congratulations to Danielle on her hard work and accomplishment!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.