Danielle Jbali explains her nursing degree after trolls ‘debate’ whether she’s really a nurse

Danielle explained to her trolls that she's actually a licensed nurse.

90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali took time to explain to her trolls that she’s a licensed nurse after they “debated” the validity of her title.

90 Day Fiance fans remember Danielle from Season 2 of the flagship series when she pursued love with Tunisian native Mohamed Jbali. Their tumultuous relationship played out during their time on 90 Day Fiance before they went their separate ways. Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Since the split, Danielle has been focusing on herself. She graduated from nursing school in November 2021, completing her education with an impressive report card filled with only As and Bs.

Now, Danielle is working in the field as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. Unfortunately, Danielle felt the need to explain her nursing title to her haters who questioned it.

90 Day Fiance alum Danielle Jbali calls out haters who doubt she’s a nurse

Taking to Instagram, Danielle shared a photo of herself with her licensed practical nursing certification, in her uniform, smiling for the camera as she held a bouquet of flowers.

“I don’t understand why people are debating if I am a nurse. I am a licensed practical nurse,” Danielle began her caption.

“I took my NCLEX like RN’s do. Everyone’s nursing journey is different. I am proud to be a LPN and I love my job as a skilled nurse on the unit I work on. I take care of 25 to 30 residents on any given day,” she continued.

Next, Danielle explained some of her daily duties on the job and made it clear that she put in the work to get where she is today.

“I pass medication, administer IV antibiotics, do assessments, vitals, tube feeds, bolus feeds and I make good money. A nurse is a nurse no matter if you are a LPN/LVN or a RN. RN have more education and can do a few more things then a LPN. I worked my a** off to become a nurse.”

An LPN doesn’t require as much schooling as an RN does, but they’re still considered a licensed nurse and provide “basic care to patients, under the supervision of a Doctor or Registered Nurse.”

The bulk of Danielle’s Instagram followers showed their support for the former reality TV star in the comments section.

Fans support Danielle, urge her to ignore the haters

One of Danielle’s fellow 90 Day Fiance alums, Annie Suwan Toborowsky, sent her an encouraging message: “@daniellejbali Stop using your energy to worry. Use your energy to Believe, Create, Love, Grow, manifest and heal. ❤️❤️❤️ you know yourself better than anyone and you are Awesome!”

Pic credit: @daniellejbali/Instagram

More supportive comments poured in, with one of Danielle’s fans telling her, “And you should be proud of such an accomplishment. Forget these people.”

One of Danielle’s fellow LPNs commented, “Amen🙌!!! I’m an LPN and have to remind some that the N means Nurse. I’m proud to be an LPN welcome to our club!!!!”

“Don’t explain yourself to people who feel the need to debate everything! You rock!!! Keep it up lady!!! 🔥❤️,” one of Danielle’s fans told her. Another fan encouraged the 46-year-old mom of four to ignore her haters: “Don’t ever explain to these haters, you do you and girl. They are jealous they don’t have a wonderful rewarding career.”

In addition to becoming a nurse, Danielle has made strides elsewhere in her life. She recently mended her relationship with her ex-husband Mohamed and shared that he visited her in Ohio and said they’re now friends.

