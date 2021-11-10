Danielle Jbali dished about working with a celebrity mentor to become an entrepreneur

Danielle dished about wanting to become an entrepreneur with the help of a celebrity mentor. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance OG Danielle Jbali shared with her Instagram followers that she is going to try and become an entrepreneur with the help of a celebrity mentor.

Her post promoted her mentor, Tonia Ryan, who touts herself as a cast member on WE TV’s Celebrity Mentor, a YouTuber, a Playboy cover model, and a skincare CEO.

It looks like Danielle will be teaming up with her to educate herself on different avenues of business and take the plunge into entrepreneurship.

Danielle recently shared her progress in nursing school and was set to begin clinical training so it’s unclear if her nursing prospects are on hold or happening simultaneously with her new business endeavors.

Danielle Jbali gushed about becoming an entrepreneur with the help of a celebrity mentor

Danielle shared a post on Instagram that introduced the new path she is taking in entrepreneurship with the help of a celebrity mentor.

Danielle shared a picture of her coach in what appears to be an ad for a show, followed by a picture of herself with an “X” over her body and the words, “Old Life.” The final picture was a photo of Danielle looking more confident next to a banner saying, “New Life.”

Danielle added the caption, “I am so excited to finally announce that I have a new business manager and mentor @realtoniaryan. Tonia has been a mentor for some of the most well known celebrities & successful entrepreneurs and I am honored to be given the opportunity to work with her!”

Danielle continued, “We have been working together for the past few months and she has so many amazing things planned for me this coming year. This includes my own skincare line, a clothing collaboration and even my very own NTF collection and so much more!”

Have 90 Day Fiance viewers seen the last of Danielle Jbali?

Danielle most recently was on Season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life where she was unlucky in love but came out of it with a better friendship with Mohamed and a better idea of how to act on dates.

Viewers know what to expect when they watch Danielle on their TV screens since she has been around since Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance and participated in several of the spinoffs including Happily Ever After?, and 90 Day Diaries.

Danielle could possibly appear again on one of the 90 Day spinoffs but it’s also possible that 90 Day Fiance fans have seen her full scope.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.