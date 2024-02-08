Danielle Cabral unrecognizable to RHONJ fans: ‘She looks completely different’

Danielle Cabral recently attended the premiere of the Prime movie Upgraded, but did she also get an upgrade?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star embraced the Mob Wives aesthetic for the stylish night out, but it’s not her all-white outfit that had people doing a double take.

After posting the photos online, people noted that the blonde beauty looked “unrecognizable.”

Fans of the show are convinced the new Housewives had “serious work done” on her face after she filmed her first season.

Danielle had a great rookie season on the show, and she’ll be back for Season 13 with at least two newbies in the mix.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Bravo has not announced a date for Season 14, but Melissa Gorga recently teased an early spring premiere.

RHONJ viewers think Danielle Cabral had ‘serious work done’

Danielle walked the black carpet at the movie premiere and snapped many photos in her white sweater dress and knee-high boots.

However, for once, her outfit was the last thing people wanted to discuss; her face caught Jersey viewers off guard.

Danielle Cabral at a movie premiere. Pic credit: @daniellecabralofficial/Instagram

“Who is that?” questioned one commenter. “Because that’s not Danielle 😮.”

“Why after 1 or 2 seasons all new housewives (and husbands!) goes and change their faces so it’s unrecognizable? 🙄” asked someone else.

Another Instagram user said, “She looks completely different, did she get her chin done?”

One RHONJ viewer said, “She’s had serious work done. Nothing looks the same.”

“Omg doesn’t even look like her,” exclaimed someone else.

Pic credit: @rhonjobsessed/Instagram

Danielle Cabral is ready for a new start in Season 14

Meanwhile, it won’t be long before Danielle and the entire Jersey crew are back on our TV screens for the new season.

Things will be quite different this time around as there have been some shifts in the group dynamic.

Last season, Danielle was besties with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, but that’s not the case anymore.

We spotted the mom of two filming scenes with her nemesis, Rachel Fuda, and she’s also gotten quite close to Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga despite their feud last year.

While there doesn’t appear to be any tension between her and Teresa, the Tre Huggers are not happy with Danielle for seemingly switching sides.

Meanwhile, since pigs are flying in Jersey, there’s another shocking switch up within the group.

Teresa is now BFFs with her former enemy, Jackie Goldschneider, who has jumped ship and tossed Melissa and Margaret to the side for a friendship with the OG. Who saw that coming?

Let’s just say Season 14 is going to be crazy, and we can’t wait to see how it all goes down in the Garden State.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.