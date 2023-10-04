Danielle Cabral calls RHONJ Season 14 ‘absolutely wild’ and ‘refreshing’ amid Jennifer Aydin feud

Danielle Cabral has a teaser for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans as filming for Season 14 continues to bring so much drama.

RHONJ isn’t even halfway through filming the new season.

However, so many juicy details have been leaked, like Danielle’s physical altercation with Jennifer Aydin at Teresa Giudice’s party.

Danielle shared a cryptic message following the incident that led to the two women briefly being suspended from filming.

Despite info about the season coming out, Danielle hinted there’s a whole lot more to all the stories.

While promoting the relaunch of her company Boujie Kidz, Danielle teased what’s coming for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans.

Danielle Cabral calls RHONJ Season 14 ‘absolutely wild’ and ‘refreshing’

Speaking with The Messenger at her Boujie Kidz event, Danielle dished RHONJ Season 14 without giving away any spoilers.

“We’re midway and I have said we could start today and this season could be absolutely wild just on what we’ve done so far,” she spilled to the outlet.

In the past, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has focused heavily on the family drama between Teresa and Melissa and Joe Gorga. These days, Teresa and the Grogas don’t speak, so that will bring something new to the show.

“I think it’s going to be refreshing for the fans of the show. It’s a wild roller coaster ride and I’m only halfway through the ride,” Danielle expressed to The Messenger.

Jackie Goldschneider also recently opened up about having a fantastic season without Melissa and Teresa always going at it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Cabral teases cast drama

There has been a cast shake-up on Season 14, with new alliances formed and friends becoming foes.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Melissa was caught throwing shade at Jackie to Danielle. Plus, Jackie and Teresa have mended fences and have been showing up to support each other a lot.

Danielle stayed quiet about the various changes in the casting dynamic. The Bravo personality did tease the drama comes in droves next season, and she isn’t the only one bringing it.

“This year, there are so many things going on that I have to even catch up and I actually enjoy getting together with the girls figuring out, ‘OK, well, fill me in. What happened? Because there’s so many things going on. It really is crazy,” Danielle said.

RHONJ fans will be waiting quite a while for Season 14 to hit Bravo airwaves.

With filming on halfway done, that means it should wrap around the holidays. That means The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 likely won’t hit Bravo airwaves until spring.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.