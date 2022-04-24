Daniella Karagach updates fans on Dancing with the Stars injury

Daniella Karagach and Iman Shumpert on Good Morning America. Pic credit: ABC

Daniella Karagach was one of the most-watched pros on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

This was because she took NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert and worked with him, leading him all the way to the Mirrorball trophy.

After the season, fans who attended the Dancing with the Stars live tour had a chance to see Daniella performing again, but that all came to a premature end.

During a performance on the tour, Daniella came down wrong and broke her ankle, ending her time on the tour.

This past week, Daniella shared an update on her injury with DWTS fans and also shared a “special” dance video.

Daniella updates Dancing with the Stars fans on her injury

Daniella has been sharing videos and photos on her Instagram Live showing her working out at the rehabilitation center as she recovers from her broken ankle.

Daniella revealed that her ankle was broken, but she wouldn’t have to undergo surgery to fix it. She just had to keep the weight off it for a few weeks while wearing a boot. Daniella is now walking around without the boot and without crutches.

“I am out of the boot, I am so excited, I can start going to the gym and doing a few little exercises here and there,” she said in a video on IG Live. “That’s the news. That’s the latest update. I am now just in a brace.”

“It feels so freaking good to walk again.”

The news also showed that she was taking the setback in good humor, as she posted a snide comment about the saying, “break a leg.”

Pic credit: @daniellakaragach/Instagram

Daniella reveals her favorite dance of the DWTS tour

Daniella shared a 16-second video clip that showed herself dancing between two other dancers in a transition.

She wrote, “This transition after “say my name” was a special one for me. It was a short moment I got to experience on that stage alone with the audience.”

She continued, “It was moment to look around, breathe in and appreciate the theater or arena and see all your faces. To hear your support and love made me emotional every night.”

“I loved it. I loved every moment I got to be on stage doing what I love most.”

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.