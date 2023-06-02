Daniele Gates wants to know if 90 Day Fiance fans think it’s time for her to start dating women

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates might be taking her love life in a completely different direction.

It looks like things are over between Daniele and her husband, Yohan Geronimo.

During the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All, Yohan shocked viewers when he dropped the bomb that he would leave Daniele once their lease expired.

Since then, some shocking details about their marriage have come to light, with Daniele recently accusing Yohan of cheating and physical abuse.

Now, Daniele is looking to broaden her horizons when it comes to her love life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to her Instagram Story on June 2, Daniele recorded herself as she rode in the back of a car. Daniele didn’t speak in the video, only playing with her hair as she stared at her phone’s camera.

Daniele Gates polls 90 Day Fiance viewers: ‘Should I start dating women?’

Daniele looked relaxed, wearing a pink strapless top and beaded hoop earrings with a look of contentment on her face.

She included a caption at the top of her video, telling her followers, “I think it’s time I start dating women…”

Daniele’s followers are split about her dating women. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele also included a poll, asking her fans and critics to vote “Great idea” or “Not for you.”

As of the publishing of this article, Daniele’s followers voted, and it was a split decision, right down the middle, with 50 percent of the votes going to each.

Daniele and Yohan have gone their separate ways

Despite her split from Yohan, Daniele has tried to remain positive. She even told her Instagram followers that despite the “hell” she’s been through recently, she’ll “always believe” in her and Yohan’s love story.

Meanwhile, it looks like Yohan has moved on as well. The last time Daniele appeared on his Instagram feed was in early April, in a video during happier times.

Yohan’s most recent post on the social media platform saw him enjoying a solo beach day. It wasn’t clear who recorded him in the Reel, but Yohan sat at the water’s edge before glancing back at the camera while the waves crashed at his feet.

Daniele’s Instagram activity hasn’t included Yohan since March 2023, when she posted a compilation of videos and photos of their time during Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The caption for the post read, “Some filming throwbacks from Season 4 of TOW!”

Whether Daniele is serious about dating women or just feeling out her options remain to be seen, but perhaps she’s looking to secure a spot on a future 90 Day Fiance spinoff such as The Single Life.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.