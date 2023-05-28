Daniele Gates says it’s been ‘hell’ since she landed in the DR, talks about recent ‘meltdown’

Daniele Gates has been struggling since returning to the Dominican Republic after the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star was recently in the U.S.

Daniele and her husband, Yohan Geronimo — like every couple this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way — have faced their fair share of challenges.

Their frequent disagreements have caused 90 Day Fiance viewers to wonder whether their marriage is still intact, and a preview clip for Part 3 of the Tell All saw Yohan seemingly breaking it off with Daniele via video chat, further fueling questions about the state of their relationship.

While the petite blonde was recently in her home state of New York, she’s since returned to the Dominican Republic, where she’s seemingly still living with Yohan.

Daniele recorded herself in a Story over the weekend, explaining to her Instagram followers that she is back in the D.R., and things haven’t been going as smoothly as she had hoped.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Daniele began by wishing her followers a good morning before telling them that her “very well-intentioned” friend told her that she appeared to have had a meltdown during a live video.

Daniele Gates says it’s been ‘hell’ since she landed back in the Dominican Republic

“In some ways, I feel like I had a meltdown on live over the last couple of days. As soon as I landed in the D.R. from New York, it has been hell,” Daniele revealed.

“And so, what I want to share is, I’m not really having a meltdown because a meltdown is not conscious,” Daniele continued. “What I’m doing is holding myself accountable because if I share what I’m experiencing, then I have to make the choice I need to make in order not to experience that anymore.”

Daniele ended her video by telling her fans that despite it all, she’s “so grateful to have the life” that she has and that she “wouldn’t trade” her experiences for anything because they’ve gotten her to where she is today.

While Daniele didn’t mention what has caused her “hell” since arriving back in the D.R., it raises further questions about the status of her marriage to Yohan.

However, her recent activity on Instagram seems to indicate that they’re still together and doing well.

Are 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Daniele and Yohan still together?

In an Instagram Story video recorded shortly after arriving back in the D.R., Daniele shared footage of Yohan sitting across from her. He hid his face under the brim of his hat but made a peace sign with his left hand and was wearing his wedding band on his ring finger.

Yohan has appeared in Daniele’s photos recently, apparently proving they’re still together. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

In another Story, Daniele shared a collage of photos when prompted to share “6 pics from may.” One of the photos from this month showed Daniele wearing her wedding band and posing with Yohan, who had his arms around his wife.

Although Yohan was adamant about ending things with Daniele in Sunday’s preview clip, it looks like the couple has worked through their issues.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.