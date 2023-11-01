Daniele Gates says 90 Day Fiance viewers need ‘very intense therapy’ if they sympathize with Yohan

Daniele Gates is unapologetically calling out 90 Day Fiance viewers who have sided with Yohan Geronimo.

If you ask Daniele, her estranged husband doesn’t deserve any sympathy.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, we’re watching Daniele and Yohan’s marriage continue to crumble.

During an intense conversation, Daniele accused Yohan of using her bank card to withdraw money from her account and then lying about it — and not just once, but several times.

After Daniele grilled Yohan, he finally admitted that he withdrew money without telling her.

Daniele was “disgusted” with Yohan, not so much for withdrawing the cash, but for lying about it.

But in his eyes, he felt that he did nothing wrong. He claimed that while Daniele was in New York for a retreat, he had no money for food and, therefore, had to use her card.

The discussion ended badly, and Daniele screamed at Yohan to get out of her house.

Following the episode, Daniele took to her Instagram Story, sending a stern message to 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Daniele Gates slams 90 Day Fiance viewers who supported Yohan Geronimo

Some fans of the show have expressed sympathy for Yohan, which Daniele adamantly criticized. She even went as far as telling Yohan’s sympathizers they needed mental help.

“I’m going to say this once,” Daniele began her message to her IG fans and followers.

Daniele threw major shade at Yohan’s supporters. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

“This is television, and if you watched that television show last night and came away with sympathy for Yohan Geronimo, you need to be in very intense therapy because even objectively, there was nothing there you could defend,” Daniele added.

The New York native continued her rant, this time taking aim at Yohan. Daniele uploaded a screenshot of a post shared by Yohan on his Instagram feed.

Daniele says Yohan ‘doesn’t give af’ about her

In the shot, Yohan posed with several family members during a night out, and in the caption, Daniele accused Yohan of posting the pic to rub it in her face.

Daniele continued to call out Yohan on social media. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele claimed the photo was taken the same night he “stole that money” from her while she attended a healing retreat.

“He took his family to the strip club his nephew works at,” Daniele wrote in the caption. “He wasn’t starving, trust me. He posted this pic on 10/2 to remind me that he doesn’t give af.”

Daniele continued her rant, posting another lengthy message in her IG Story. The TLC star said she is “good” despite the turmoil in her and Yohan’s marriage.

Daniele called her marriage to Yohan a “blessing” despite their issues. Pic credit: @liveyinsa/Instagram

Daniele called her appearance on 90 Day Fiance a “beautiful opportunity” to “illuminate” her patterns and even expressed her gratitude for her and Yohan’s marriage.

“I needed this marriage to Yohan,” Daniele continued. “It is such a blessing even though it doesn’t look that way. I appreciate all the love, but trust me – I’m good. Spirit favors me heavy.”

Are Daniele and Yohan still together?

Before we watched the last episode of 90 Day Fiance and learned that Yohan had lied about taking money from Daniele, it was unclear what Yohan had done to anger his wife and prompt her to kick him out.

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers speculated that their past troubles were to blame, including accusations of abuse and infidelity.

It’s unclear whether Daniele and Yohan could work through their marital issues and stick it out or whether they’ve gone their separate ways.

Everything seems to point towards the latter, however, especially given that Daniele and Yohan recently scrubbed all photos of each other from their respective Instagram feeds.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.