Daniele Gates gives fans update as she joins 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise alum Daniele Gates gave fans an update on life in the Dominican Republic ahead of her next venture on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The 42-year-old New Yorker met her mate Yohan Geronimo while vacationing in the Dominican Republic and was first featured on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise. The couple married and now resides in the Dominican Republic.

Daniele decided to give fans a glimpse of her island lifestyle on Instagram after a brief hiatus from filming for the 90 Day Fiance Franchise.

Daniele’s story started on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise when she met Yohan Geronimo while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. Yohan was a fitness instructor at the resort where she was staying.

Daniele and Yohan fell in love quickly and were married on the show in a touching beach ceremony. Daniele decided to uproot her life in New York and move to the Dominican Republic to be with her new husband.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Island life seems to suit the wellness coach, and she posted on Instagram about her experience living in a new country with her husband.

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise star Daniele Gates gives fans a glimpse of life in paradise

Daniele posted a glimpse of her laid-back life after moving from New York City to the Dominican Republic to join her husband, Yohan.

The photos and video appear to be Daniele sitting on a balcony, watching the view of her neighborhood. The former educator says her mornings are slow and thoughtful compared to the fast pace of her former life in the city.

Daniele doesn’t have to commute to work and works online for a few hours daily at her current wellness coach business.

Although Daniele’s life is more laid-back than most people are used to, she says it’s been hard to adjust to having this much time to herself.

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise couple Daniele and Yohan will appear on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Daniele and Yohan are one of the several couples set to appear on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiering on January 29.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way features Americans opting to join their partners in their respective countries rather than go through the K1-Visa process to enter the United States.

The couple debated where they would live after marrying on the beach in the Dominican Republic. Daniele preferred the island life over the hustle and bustle of city life. By the looks of it on social media, she made a good choice!

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29, on TLC.