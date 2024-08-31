Daniele Gates ‘doesn’t care’ if Michael scammed Angela: ‘He earned his papers’

Add Daniele Gates to the list of 90 Day Fiance fans and cast members who are Team Michael.

90 Day Fiance viewers got a look at Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem’s volatile relationship during Season 8 of Happily Ever After?

We’ve known that Angela and Michael’s marriage was rocky, but shocking details have emerged in recent months.

Not only did we watch Angela continually torment Michael on national television, but we also learned that, according to the Nigerian native, Angela was “physically and mentally abusive.”

Michael shared that he was treated like a “nobody” while living in his and Angela’s Hazlehurst, Georgia, home, and eventually, he decided to jump ship.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Michael left Angela’s home unannounced and walked for five hours with no cell phone or belongings to reach safety and freedom from his turbulent marriage.

Despite Michael’s side of the story, Angela’s supporters—including fellow 90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnnik—have sided with her, agreeing that he scammed Angela.

Whether that’s true or not remains to be seen, but as Angela’s private investigator proved during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 Tell All, Michael wasn’t involved in anything shady at that time.

Daniele Gates accuses Angela Deem of ‘domestic abusive behavior’

Now, another 90 Day Fiance personality, Daniele Gates, is speaking out and revealed that she stands with Michael, regardless.

During a recent Instagram Live, as shared by @90sipsofrealitea on Instagram, Daniele went on record stating that she believes if the tables were turned, TLC would not have aired Angela and Michael’s segments.

Daniele said that if Michael were the abuser in the situation, TLC would “absolutely f***ing not” have aired the footage.

“If he spit food in her face, if he went and destroyed her car, if he made her feel unsafe … you watch on the Tell All … he is panicked,” Daniele told her followers.

Daniele pointed out that Michael tried to stop his castmate, Kobe Blaise, from interacting with Angela because he knew it would make it “worse” for himself.

“That is clear domestic abusive behavior!” Daniele said. “If you saw a woman behaving that way, we would all know exactly what was going down.”

Daniele says Michael ‘earned his papers’

Next, Daniele invited her followers to imagine that Michael was only with Angela to get his paperwork and that their relationship was “all a scam.”

“He put in the work. Honestly, he earned it. He earned those papers,” Daniele declared.

Additionally, Daniele told her followers that Michael has made “a lot of money” for this country, the network, and his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“So I don’t care if it was all a scam. It was seven f***ing years of work. That’s a hell of a lot harder than a lot of Americans work,” Daniele added.

90 Day Fiance viewers and castmates show support for Michael

In addition to Daniele, Michael has found support from another cast member, Statler Riley, who called their unsupportive 90 Day Fiance castmates “puppets” for not speaking out in Michael’s defense.

Literally, thousands of Michael’s fans put their money where their mouth is when they donated to his GoFundMe, which he created to raise money to pay legal fees associated with filing a counterclaim against Angela’s annulment filing.

Michael exceeded his $25,000 goal in only two days’ time, having since raised more than $50,000 in a matter of two weeks.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, September 1, at 8/7c on TLC.