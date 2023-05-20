Daniele Gates dishes on the ‘acrobatics involved’ in her and Yohan’s love life

During Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, Daniele Gates gets real about what goes on behind closed doors with her husband, Yohan Geronimo.

Daniele and Yohan have quite a bit of a height difference between them. At 6′ 7″ tall, Yohan literally towers over 4′ 11″ Daniele.

However, that doesn’t interfere with things in the bedroom, says Daniele.

In a preview clip from Sunday’s episode shared by PEOPLE, host Shaun Robinson tells Daniele during a one-on-one that all of social media is curious whether she and Yohan’s height difference poses any challenges in their sex life.

Before responding, Daniele laughs and then explains, “Yeah, I mean, does it present challenges? I don’t think so. I think, um, Yohan’s really strong, and I’m really flexible, and so we make it work.”

“I think that there’s a lot of acrobatics involved at times,” Daniele continues. “I just think that it makes sex a lot more exciting.”

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo dish on their sex life during Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All

For his part, Yohan chimes in and adds, “The size difference hasn’t been a problem for us because there’s a saying that says, ‘When you’re in bed, we’re all the same size.'”

One of Daniele and Yohan’s Season 4 castmates, Debbie Aguero, got involved in the conversation and brought up the scene when Yohan discussed the size of his manhood with Daniele’s ex, Taylen.

During their man-to-man chat, Yohan brought up his shoe size and height, implying that the size of something else on his body is more than adequate.

Debbie says of the exchange, “Well, to be honest with you, I thought it was not flattering. Your private parts are basically on display all over America. And you’ll always be known as the guy with the big ding-dong.”

Jen Boecher, another castmate on stage, then inserts herself in the lighthearted conversation and humorously adds, “I don’t think he’s got a problem with that.”

Daniele and Yohan have faced plenty of red flags in their marriage

Daniele and Yohan may not have any issues in the bedroom, but the couple has faced many other problems in their marriage elsewhere. This season, Daniele questioned moving to the Dominican Republic to live with Yohan, calling it the “wrong move,” and she was critical of how Yohan intended to run his butcher shop.

90 Day Fiance viewers have come for Daniele over the way she’s treated Yohan, accusing her of emasculating her husband and acting disrespectfully towards him.

However, amid speculation that the two may have split, given the tension in their relationship, Daniele revealed during Part 1 of the Tell All that she and Yohan are, in fact, still together — whether that means happily or not may be another story.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.