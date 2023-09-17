Dancing with the Stars wanted RHOBH love triangle but couldn’t land Kyle Richards or Morgan Wade

Dancing with the Stars announced a great cast for Season 32, and fans can’t wait for the premiere.

But based on a new report, it looks like producers were trying to up the ante on the drama.

It’s clear that they like to cast celebrities who are currently bringing the drama, especially in their own reality shows.

That’s likely why they locked in Ariana Madix early, as Scandoval was blowing up.

Or why they made sure Jamie Lynn Spears was a part of the show this season amid drama with her big sister, Britney.

It’s definitely why The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills husband, Mauricio Umansky, was cast amid his separation from Kyle Richards, too, but in their case, we’re learning that they tried to bring the entire drama to DWTS, and it just didn’t work out.

Mauricio Umansky joined DWTS, but Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade passed

RHOBH fans can’t escape the rumors that Kyle Richards is embroiled in an affair with country singer Morgan Wade amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

According to TMZ, we would have seen even more of that on Dancing with the Stars if production had their way.

They claim that casting directors approached all three of them in an effort to get the whole trio to join the show, essentially pitting Mauricio against Kyle and Morgan — a move that would likely have drawn huge ratings.

Unfortunately, that didn’t work out, as Kyle and Morgan said no. They’re currently in Paris filming the documentary about Morgan’s life. She recently dropped a music video for Fall In Love With Me starring Kyle, where the two locked lips.

That got RHOBH fans’ attention following their affair rumors, but the ladies claim they were just trolling and are actually really good friends.

Mauricio Umansky’s DWTS casting leaked before the announcement

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans knew Mauricio Umansky would be lacing up his dance shoes before the big DWTS announcement on Good Morning America.

That’s because super sleuths were able to find a big clue when he was spotted at the DWTS studio with a blanket over his head before the official reveal.

Mauricio wears a set of bracelets that have been seen in a certain gym selfie — and he had them on that day, peeking out from under the blanket as he carried his phone.

That was exciting news for RHOBH fans, as he’s been a favorite husband for quite some time.

Now, Mau is paired with Emma Slater and has clearly been putting in some work to prepare for his new role.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.