Dancing with the Stars viewers think win was ‘handed’ to Charli D’Amelio

Charli D’Amelio and her partner Mark Ballas are officially the winners of Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

They took home the Mirrorball Trophy last night on the season finale.

Mark and Charli beat out Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, and Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy to win the coveted grand prize.

Charli has been a front-runner all season, along with The Bachelorette alum Gabby.

However, not all DWTS viewers are thrilled with Charli being crowned the Season 31 winner.

Twitter has been on fire with opinions from Dancing with the Stars viewers aimed at sharing their thoughts about the finale.

DWTS viewers Charli D’Amelio was ‘handed’ Season 31 win

Social media has been buzzing with users expressing their opinions on how Charli was basically given the Mirrorball Trophy. One user said that while also sharing, Gabby and Shangela were robbed.

Final thoughts #DWTS



Gabby grew into a beautiful dancer



Charli was handed the trophy since day 1



Shangela was robbed !

Goodnight 😒 pic.twitter.com/NBzJDbYflN — June bug (@JunebugIIIII) November 22, 2022

A different user commented that the trophy had basically been Charil’s since week one.

Oh I’m so shocked Charli won wow like it wasn’t handed to her since week 1 BYE BOO #DWTS pic.twitter.com/dnoQ3l93SS — whateva (@capricornspam) November 22, 2022

One reason some viewers felt Charli didn’t deserve the win was because “she’s the most famous dancer on the planet.”

*me acting shocked that charli damelio won dancing with the stars even though she’s literally the most famous dancer on the planet* #DWTS pic.twitter.com/x01nGjq1aQ — jaevwill (@JaevonWilliams) November 22, 2022

Another Twitter user agreed, making it clear Charli won because she has dance experience.

So Charli won against people who have had no dance training prior? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/duhUojhCA3 — So Mino (@storytellrwendy) November 22, 2022

There were also those viewers that were just fans of other people and didn’t want Charli to win.

Charli won. Am I surprised? No. Did I have hope that it was going to be Wayne, Gabby or Shangela? Yes 😫😭🤬😢🥺#DWTS #Dancingwiththestars pic.twitter.com/DU4EimDOmr — Tessa (@tessanicole7101) November 22, 2022

Gabby and Shangela fans were not thrilled with their placement, with one user saying, “GABBY WAS ROBBED.”

GABBY WAS ROBBED and how the heck was shangela in 4th? #DWTS pic.twitter.com/nfnmNYhfZJ — Victoria 🎧 (@duchessofchaos) November 22, 2022

Not everyone was bashing Charli, though. There were plenty of supporters on Twitter too.

One DWTS viewer balked at those saying Charli didn’t deserve to win because of her dancing ability, while the rest of the final four also had talents that helped them.

Gabby was an nfl cheerleader, Wayne was on Broadway, and charli was on… tiktok. But yeah Charli has an advantage over them all bc she’s a “professional” #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZO8okowfo1 — Vianey (@vinnyelizabeth) November 22, 2022

A Twitter user also gave Charli props for how she’s grown throughout the season.

Charli is that rare contestant who had to work on the subtleties because her technique was already so good. But understand… sometimes that's the harder thing to learn… and she's grown so much because of it. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/R85umQ5QV3 — Kristyn Burtt 💃🏼 (@KristynBurtt) November 22, 2022

Has Dancing with the Stars been renewed for Season 32?

Season 31 has just ended, but in true Dancing with the Stars fashion, there are questions about whether or not the show will go on. The good news is that when DWTS moved from ABC to Disney+, it was renewed for Season 32.

Right now, though, it’s unclear if the show will come back in the spring of 2023 or return in the fall of 2023.

However, when the dancing competition comes back, it won’t look through same. Len Goodman has announced he’s giving up his seat at the judges’ table.

Pro-dancer Cheryl Burke will also be leaving the show but has expressed interest in taking over Len’s position as judge.

Be sure to check back to learn more about Season 32 as details emerge.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus on Disney+.